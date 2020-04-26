Elvis Taione signs new Exeter Chiefs contract

Elvis Taione missed out on representing Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup due to an injury

Tonga international Elvis Taione has signed a new contract with Exeter Chiefs.

The 36-year-old, who joined Exeter from Championship side Jersey Reds in 2014, has made 76 first-team appearances and scored seven tries at Sandy Park.

Taione is in competition with club captain Jack Yeandle and England international Luke Cowan-Dickie for the No 2 jersey at Rob Baxter's Gallagher Premiership leaders.

"I've been here six years and Exeter is definitely home from home for me," said Taione.

"I enjoy life here, the club is great, the boys are like a family, so it's all good for me. In a lot of ways, it's such an easy decision to make because of what we have at the club.

"I've been at other clubs in the past, but none of them compare to what it's like here. It's a good feeling to know the club and Rob [Baxter] want me to stay, but I have to credit everyone around me because they have helped me improve so much.

"The group we have here is not only very good, but it's capable of achieving great things and winning trophies."

Exeter, beaten finalists in the past two Premiership campaigns, were five points clear at the top of the table when the season was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taione added: "This group we've got right now, it's scary how good they are. Every year everyone is taking their game to the next level, including myself, and I definitely think this season has been my best.

"Obviously, we've still got games to play, so it's important that all of us work hard, keep fit and steady ready for when that moment comes that we have to play again. I don't want to look back and say I wasn't ready.

"It's a pity the season stopped when it did because we had some real momentum behind us, but we can still achieve what we want when we do start playing again."