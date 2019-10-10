Typhoon Hagibis denies Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini swansong

Parisse has played 143 tests, the most by a northern hemisphere player

Italy veterans Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini have been denied their farewell games at the Rugby World Cup because of Typhoon Hagibis

The 34-year-old Parisse, who is Italy's captain, is one of only three players to play in five World Cups. He has said he is retiring after the tournament in Japan. Parisse has played 143 tests, the most by a northern hemisphere player and second on the all-time list behind by New Zealand's Richie McCaw.

He was set to say goodbye against the world champion All Blacks in Toyota on Saturday, but that's one of two games organisers have cancelled because of the threat of Hagibis. England against France is also off.

Leonardo Ghiraldini was left in tears after hearing about Italy's cancelled game against the All Blacks

Italy hooker Ghiraldini, who recovered from injury to play at the World Cup, was due to be given a 20-minute spell by coach Conor O'Shea for his farewell against New Zealand. Ghiraldini, who is also 34, has played for Italy for 13 years.

He reportedly shed tears at the Italian team camp in Toyota on Thursday when news broke the game had been cancelled.

Italy had a mathematical chance of sneaking into the quarter-finals but would have needed a bonus-point win over the All Blacks, a team they have never beaten in 15 attempts.