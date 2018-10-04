Ramiro Moyano returns for Argentina against Austalia but Bautista Delguy is injured

Ramiro Moyano (right) returns after injury for Argentina

Ramiro Moyano returns to the Argentina squad after injury for their final game of the Rugby Championship against Australia in Salta on Saturday.

A rib injury ruled Moyano out of the 35-17 home defeat to New Zealand last Saturday and while his availability offers a welcome boost to head coach Mario Ledesma, he will be without another winger, Bautista Delguy.

Delguy injured his shoulder against the All Blacks and is unavailable for selection, having scored three tries during the tournament, including two in the home victory over South Africa.

Argentina vs Australia Live on

The absence of Delguy has triggered a backline reshuffle, with two personnel and two positional changes from the side beaten by New Zealand in Buenos Aires.

Moyano comes in on the left wing and Matias Moroni switches from there to the right wing in place of Delguy.

Matias Orlando is promoted from the bench to outside centre, while Jeronimo de la Fuente moves from outside to inside centre and Bautista Ezcurra drops out of the 23-man squad.

Bautista Delguy scored for the Pumas in Australia but misses the home game through injury

There are two changes to the bench, with utility back Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias and prop Santiago Garcia Botta called up in place of promoted Orlando and demoted Juan Pablo Zeiss.

Argentina upset Australia 23-19 in the Gold Coast last month and will finish in third place, ahead of the Wallabies, provided they avoid defeat.

3:40 Highlights from the Rugby Championship, as Argentina break the drought against Australia Highlights from the Rugby Championship, as Argentina break the drought against Australia

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (capt), 3 Ramiro Herrera, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere