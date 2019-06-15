Super Rugby Saturday wrap: Hurricanes rally, Brumbies make it six wins in a row

Dane Coles is tackled by Scott Scrafton as Hurricanes beat Blues

A recap of Saturday's Super Rugby action as Hurricanes and Brumbies collect entertaining victories.

Hurricanes 29-24 Blues

The Wellington-based Hurricanes took advantage of their bench strength to rally from 24-7 down at halftime to beat the Auckland-based Blues 29-24 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

Having qualified for the playoffs and already being assured of fourth place and a home quarterfinal regardless of the outcome of Friday's match, the Hurricanes started an inexperienced combination.

Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by the Hurricanes' Asafo Aumua during round 18

The lineup was third string, and some of the starting backline had played fewer minutes in Super Rugby than the numbers on their backs.

The Blues took advantage and scored three first-half tries through center Tanielu Tele'a, winger Caleb Clarke and fullback Melani Nanai.

But when the Hurricanes rolled out the heavy artillery in the second half, including scrumhalf T.J. Perenara, back-rower Ardie Savea, and hooker Asafo Aumua, the tide of the match changed and the Blues couldn't score again.

Passive and defensive in the first half, the Hurricanes went on attack in the second, camping in the Blues' half and scoring tries through flyhalf Fletcher Smith, lock Isaia Walker-Leawere and winger Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Flyhalf Jackson Garden-Bachop kicked a late penalty to clinch the Hurricanes' 12th win of the regular season.

"It was a bit of a tale of two halves, that's for sure," Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said.

Danny Toala breaks away from Akira Ioane on Saturday

"I'm just proud of the young lads. We threw some of the guys in the deep end and it wasn't pretty in the first half. But the way they responded with a bit of a rev-up at halftime ... it was a good way to finish the round-robin."

All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams return to action for the Blues after an almost 10-week absence with a knee injury. In front of the New Zealand selectors, he produced a quiet performance.

Brumbies 40-27 Reds

At Canberra, the ACT Brumbies moved into the playoffs with their sixth straight victory, a 40-27 win over the Queensland Reds. The Brumbies had already clinched first place in the Australian conference.

Canberra's six tries to three win ensured a home quarterfinal next Saturday in Canberra against an opponent to be determined following later matches in South Africa on Saturday.

Andy Muirhead is mobbed after scoring for the Brumbies against the Reds

"We're pleased with the way we're performing at the moment and the growth in the team has been nice," Brumbies flyhalf Christian Lealiifano said.

"So we've just got to continue to keep working hard and hopefully we've got another few more weeks to go. Hopefully it doesn't matter who we get."