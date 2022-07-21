Footballer of the Year 2022 contenders: Front-runners for top individual award ahead of All-Ireland final

Seán O'Shea has been in top form this summer

While the Sam Maguire Cup is the big prize on offer on Sunday, the race to become Footballer of the Year is still wide open. Here are the main contenders.

David Clifford (Kerry)

The fact that the Fossa forward has already long been considered the country's best footballer at 23 speaks volumes about the heights he has reached in his career.

He has continued his stunning form in 2022, and that has led the Kingdom to the National League title and through to an All-Ireland final.

Although he was kept quiet by Cork and missed the Munster final against Limerick, he guided the Kingdom past Mayo with 1-3, and scored 0-6 in the semi-final win over Dublin.

His springtime showings - which featured a haul of 1-6 in the final rout of Mayo - back up a strong campaign thus far.

If he produces his best in the final and leads Kerry to their promised land, he could be in line for the top individual honour in the game.

Damien Comer (Galway)

With the All-Ireland semi-final seemingly going according to Rory Gallagher's script, Galway needed someone to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

That's exactly what Comer did, scoring 2-2 from play. After several seasons interrupted by injury, he is benefitting from an extended run of fitness.

"It's been a long time for the poor divil. He's had some horrific injuries," Pádraic Joyce said of the Tribe target-man.

"He's key. He's one of our marquee forwards. Every county would love to have the likes of him. He's powerful, he's strong, he can play inside, he can win kick-outs. He's real important to us.

"We didn't have him properly fit the last two years, that's probably why we didn't get over [the line], get Connacht titles. But this year, he's been in tremendous form, and he's working really hard for the team as well.

"He's changed his game a lot, I know against Mayo in Castlebar he did a lot of work out the field that he was asked to do, he did it to a tee and got a couple of scores. He's working really hard for the team, and he's in great, great shape and he's enjoying his football which is great."

If the Connacht champions can get quick ball into their number 14 on Sunday, he could do real damage.

Seán O'Shea (Kerry)

Should the Kingdom manage to end their eight-year wait on Sunday, O'Shea's late free to beat Dublin in the semi-final will go down in Kerry folklore.

The Kenmare man has been a consistent scoring threat all summer, from both placed balls and open play. He has already scored 1-23 across four championship games, with 1-10 coming from play.

He showed his big-game temperament against the Dubs, not only with his late buzzer-beater, but in scoring 1-4 across the contest.

O'Shea is one of the most rounded footballers in the game at present, and will be looking to prove that in the final.

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Some criticisms of Walsh in the past have centred on a lack of consistency. The talent has always been there in plain sight. But seldom before this year has he produced in big games with such frequency.

He bossed the Connacht final with a contribution of 1-6. In the All-Ireland series, he has displayed nerves of steel on placed balls. He scored the first three points of the second-half against Derry, which turned the tide.

Despite coming in for some tight marking and added attention off the ball, Walsh has nonetheless been able to rise above it and contribute to his team.

He is capable of winning games on his own, and Pádraic Joyce will be hoping for a big outing from his marksman on Sunday afternoon.

Can Walsh deliver on Sunday?

Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

Across 15 matches thus far in 2022, Kerry have conceded just three goals. One was an inconsequential Conor McManus penalty late in a league game. The others came from Darren McCurry and Cormac Costello.

Jack O'Connor identified shoring up the defence as a key area last year, and they have certainly tightened things up at the back.

Tom O'Sullivan has been a key part of that and has been water-tight in defence.

But the Dingle man has also provided an attacking threat.

Tom O'Sullivan has been in scoring form this summer

He kicked three points from play in both the quarter-final win over Mayo and the Munster final victory over Limerick. He also raised a white flag against the Dubs.

O'Sullivan is the perfect modern corner-back, and will be looking to have a similar influence against the Tribesmen.

