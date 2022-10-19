David Coldrick: Clubs must share responsibility when members abuse referees

Meath native David Coldrick knows the effect abuse during a match can have

As the GAA looks to combat referee abuse and foster a culture of respect towards match officials, top referee David Coldrick has called for more sanctions on clubs.

He feels that individuals pay the price for their actions, but clubs should also be held accountable if one of their members steps out of line.

"It's not just sanctions for the individual, I think it's trying to broaden out the responsibility on clubs and the accountability on clubs," he said.

"Yes, the individual needs to take responsibility, but you can have instances, and I know, of instances where an individual mentor at a juvenile level is suspended, and the club is fined. But actually, the fine is paid by the individual. So therefore the club doesn't really have to take responsibility, and they are making the person accountable, because they're paying the fine.

"But it's not [solving the problem]. He goes out and he does it again, which, in one particular instance, I know did happen. Again, you know he got a longer ban, he got a 48-week ban. He still paid the fine himself and the following week that juvenile team are in a county final and he turned up, and he started again. So I think kind of broadening out from just the individual is something that needs to be looked at."

Coldrick during the All-Ireland quarter-final between Galway and Armagh

He echoed comments made by GAA president Larry McCarthy about potentially awarding on-field penalties against teams whose member is abusive towards the referee.

"If a referee is being verbally abused say from the sideline by a mentor or a team official, ok first time is a warning, which is, let's say, your yellow card, but the second is not just getting rid of him, but also saying look, well, I gave you a warning, so now it's actually a penalty to the opposition team that I'm going to reward on the back of your abuse," Coldrick detailed.

"It means then that maybe the team and the collective club will actually sit up and maybe take a bit more notice, in terms of that abuse that's been directed at referees."

The GAA are holding a 'Respect the Referee Day' this weekend

Coldrick knows first-hand the impact that abuse can have.

"Maybe five years after starting refereeing and I was doing a senior derby match in Meath between Navan O'Mahonys and Simonstown, and it was a tight game," he recalled.

"It was decided by a quite late penalty, so in the aftermath of that, there was a lot of verbal abuse, not physical abuse. But that's certainly made me think about refereeing and whether it was for me.

"Ultimately, I suppose at that stage, I personally had a good support network and then there were others that say in Leinster that I would have spoken to that kind of got me past that. But it certainly was probably the closest I came to kind of quitting from a referee perspective."