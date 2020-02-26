Coronavirus: IRFU demands Irish government directive over Italy match

Ireland host Italy at the Aviva Stadium on March 7

Irish rugby boss Philip Browne has urged the country's government to provide a "clear directive" on whether to postpone March's Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin amid the threat of the coronavirus.

Ahead of a meeting with health minister Simon Harris on Wednesday, Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) chief executive Browne said that he thought leaving the sport's governing body to make such a final decision was "unfair".

Browne's comments came after Harris had said on Tuesday that his department believe the game should not go ahead, with eleven people in Italy having died of the virus, among 322 confirmed cases.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has demanded guidance from the government

"I think we're looking for a directive on this," Browne told reporters. "At the end of the day the government are here to lead the country in relation to public health decisions.

"I think it's somewhat unfair to be asking the IRFU to make decisions like this.

"I think ultimately we'll comply with whatever directive we're given."

An estimated 2,500 Italian fans were expected to travel to Dublin for the Six Nations clash, according to Sky in Italy.