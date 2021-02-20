Six Nations: Gabin Villiere and Mohamed Haouas latest France players to test positive for Covid

Gabin Villiere is one of three France players to test positive for coronavirus

France wing Gabin Villiere and prop Mohamed Haouas have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally of positive cases in the squad to three ahead of their Six Nations clash with Scotland next weekend.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont tested positive on Friday, days after head coach Fabien Galthie, forwards coach William Servat and another staff member returned positive tests.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said that of the 32 most recent Covid tests that were conducted, 29 came back negative. All members of the squad - who are currently in isolation - will be tested again on Sunday.

France's health minister Olivier Veran announced on Thursday that anyone testing positive for coronavirus would need to isolate for 10 days, instead of the previous seven, as France looks to contain the emergence of a variant that first appeared in Britain.

Antoine Dupont returned a positive test earlier this week

The FFR has been investigating a possible contamination from the rugby sevens team, who had been taking part in training sessions, but concluded that it could not be proven that they were the source of the contamination.

The FFR also ruled that none of the members of the squad could be considered a close contact of the rugby sevens player who tested positive.

The FFR said a new squad list of 31 players would be announced on Sunday.

France lead the Six Nations following victories over Italy and Ireland. They host Scotland at the Stade de France on February 28.