England vs Argentina: Fraser Dingwall injured and out of Los Pumas Test with Max Ojomoh replacing him

England's centre Fraser Dingwall has been ruled out of their clash against Argentina at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, with Max Ojomoh replacing him.

Head coach Steve Borthwick, though, has recalled Elliot Daly, marking his first appearance for England since fracturing his forearm while representing the British and Irish Lions on this summer's tour of Australia.

In addition to ending Daly's Lions tour, the injury sustained against the Queensland Reds on July 2 required the insertion of a plate containing 16 screws.

Daly's selection on the wing is one of six changes to the England side which started Saturday's 33-19 victory over New Zealand, a bruising encounter which saw Tom Roebuck, Ollie Lawrence and Jamie George sustain autumn-ending injuries.

The knock-on effect sees Henry Slade take Lawrence's place at outside centre, forming a midfield combination alongside Fraser Dingwall.

Image: Daly scored England's last-gasp winning try against France in the 2025 Six Nations

Luke Cowan-Dickie comes in at hooker to fill the void left by George's hamstring issue and is joined in a new-look starting front row by Ellis Genge and Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

The final change seeing Ben Spencer take over at scrum-half with Alex Mitchell dropping to the bench.

Maro Itoje captains the side from the second row, supported by vice-captains Genge and fly-half George Ford, who retains his place after his man-of-the-match display against the All Blacks.

England are chasing an 11th consecutive victory and an autumn clean sweep having dispatched Australia, Fiji and New Zealand already this month.

Argentina will arrive at Twickenham on the back of a 33-24 win over Scotland in Edinburgh that was secured after fighting back from a 21-0 deficit.

"Last weekend gave us plenty to build on, and now the challenge is to push our performance further," Borthwick said.

Image: Argentina stunned Scotland with a remarkable late turnaround at Murrayfield last weekend

"Argentina play with emotion and physicality, and they've shown they can beat the best in world rugby this year. We know how dangerous they can be, and we are preparing for a fiercely contested Test match.

"We have felt exceptional support at Allianz Stadium throughout this series. It provides a real lift for the players, and we hope to create lasting memories for our supporters on Sunday."

Daly champing at the bit after 'longest injury'

"It's been a long time, but I feel good, I've been training with the team for six to eight weeks now," Saracens back Daly told Sky Sports News.

"I've really enjoyed myself but it's nice to get a shot and hopefully I can add to what the team have done already."

He continued: "It's rugby at the end of the day, that is how I look at it. I initially thought it was going to be four months, but it ended up being a little longer, so it's probably my longest injury.

"It's been one of those where I've felt really good but needed to let the bone heal. I've been able to do a lot, just not loads of contact until the last month. I'm looking forward to getting back out there with the boys."

Borthwick: Daly will be key for England at 2027 World Cup

Image: Daly will make his first appearance since the British and Irish Lions tour

Borthwick has backed Daly to remain an influential figure for England through to the 2027 World Cup and beyond.

The England head coach believes the 73-cap veteran's recent spell out of the game will lengthen his career - as will his rugby intelligence.

"Elliot's had an incredible reconditioning period. He looks fresh, he looks energised and he sounds energised. He can't wait to go," England's head coach said. "I've no doubt he will be here for the next couple of years until the World Cup and somebody who reads the game as well as him can go even beyond that.

"It's a key aspect because players who read the game like he does, smart rugby players, can play even later in their careers. We had a conversation back in the summer and I told him about how highly I rate him and that I want him to be part of this England squad over this next period.

"Experience is vital in Test rugby and you can see that now with this team. When you're 12-0 down on the scoreboard, it's players who've been there, done it, experienced it, who are worth their weight in gold. Elliot's one of those. He's been to a number of World Cups, played in a number of different Lions series and he's lifted many trophies. I value that immensely.

"He's one of the most senior players we have so he's someone who I bounce ideas off and who I chat to regularly about where the team's at. We've still got a lot of young players in the squad who look up to senior guys like him as role models."

England team to face Argentina

Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.

November 1

England 25-7 Australia

November 8

England 38-18 Fiji

November 15

England 33-19 New Zealand

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)