Argentina lodge official complaint against Tom Curry after Felipe Contepomi confrontation in tunnel after late tackle in England win

England must provide their version of events surrounding the tunnel confrontation between Tom Curry and Felipe Contepomi before Six Nations can decide whether to launch an investigation.

Argentina head coach Contepomi labelled England flanker Curry a "bully" and claimed to have been "smacked" by the player in the tunnel following England's 27-23 win on Sunday.

The South American side lodged an official complaint on Sunday night after Contepomi claimed he had been shoved and told to "f*** off" by Curry.

Contepomi also accused the British and Irish Lions flanker of being a "bully".

Six Nations oversees the running of the autumn internationals, including its disciplinary processes, and it's understood that it has requested England's view of the bust up.

It is hoped that all the information will be collated by Tuesday morning, at which point it can be decided if there are grounds for an inquiry on the basis that the game has been brought into disrepute.

The initial flashpoint was Curry's late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia in the 75th minute that forced the full-back to leave the field and Argentina confirmed on Monday that he has suffered an ACL knee injury.

Curry's challenge was punished with a penalty but not referred to the television match official and the Sale back row has avoided a citing because the offence does not meet the red card threshold.

With Mallia off the field, it meant the Pumas had to close out a desperately-tight game with 14 men.

Contepomi left the coach's box to protest against the tackle and at the final whistle a brawl broke out between the teams that then extended to the flashpoint with Curry.

"Curry, let me say, it is probably part of his nature to bully people. He came into the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. He is 27, strong. I am 48," Contepomi said.

"I was standing there. He was coming to say 'hi' to one of our coaches but we were upset because he was reckless and broke our player's knee.

"When he came I said 'mate, you broke his knee', he said 'f**k off' and pushed me. Maybe that's the way he is. I don't know him. I'm not happy with the situation.

"After breaking someone's knee you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say sorry I did something wrong. But he went the opposite.

"Maybe it's his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them. I know it's rugby, but if we don't look after each other in rugby, it could be dangerous."

Image: Curry gave away a penalty for a late hit on Juan Cruz Mallia after a kick, which has caused a suspected ACL knee injury

Contepomi added that the tunnel fracas was caught on camera and that England team manager Richard Hill was present. It is understood the RFU is willing to provide the footage if required.

England head coach Steve Borthwick and centre Henry Slade rejected Argentina's description of Curry as a "bully" with Borthwick insisting he had no knowledge of what took place in the tunnel.

Image: Contepomi cut an incensed figure on the side of the pitch following Curry's late tackle on Mallia

Speaking in response to Contepomi's post-match comments, Borthwick defended Curry:

"I don't comment on refereeing decisions within the game and in this immediacy post it.

"As for the incident in the tunnel, clearly I'm aware there was an incident, I didn't see it, I wasn't there, I was in the changing room at the time.

"I'm aware of it. I wouldn't want that in any instance to be the centre of attention of what was a tough, hard Test match where two teams really went at it for the afternoon and that's all I've got to say really about it.

"I think anyone in this room who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows his character of a man. His character is impeccable, he's a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. I think Tom Curry's character is unquestionable."

Image: England head coach Steve Borthwick defended Curry in the aftermath

England captain Maro Itoje added to media:

"I'm unaware of what happened in the tunnel but post-game on the pitch emotions are always flying high. You see that in almost every game, whether it's Test match or club game or even national one. That's part and parcel of rugby I guess.

"Two sides which have a huge amount of respect for one another. We've played them three times this year and we know a number of their players from the Premiership and beyond. I think all in all, a tough, tough old Test match."