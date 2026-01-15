Scott Robertson: New Zealand rugby coach sacked after internal review amid reports of player quit threats

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has been sacked after a damning internal report into the team's 2025 season and reported threats from senior players to quit if he was not removed.

Robertson's tenure as head coach, which began at the end of 2023, was controversial even before it properly began and he presided over the team's worst results in the professional era, including a 43-10 home loss to South Africa last September which was the heaviest in the All Blacks' 120-year history.

In a statement, Robertson referred to his dismissal as an "early" contract ending.

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback," he explained.

"My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

"I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup. I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made."

Image: Robertson had led the Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles before taking up the New Zealand coach role

World Cup-winning All Blacks captain David Kirk, who chairs the board of New Zealand Rugby, announced Robertson's "departure" in a statement Thursday.

"The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks' progress over the first two seasons,'' Kirk said.

"The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the [Rugby World Cup] tournament in 2027 remains the key goal."

What went wrong for Robertson's stint in charge of New Zealand?

Robertson had 20 wins from 27 matches in charge, a winning percentage well below those of predecessors Steve Hansen (87 per cent), Graham Henry (85 per cent) but above Ian Foster (70 per cent).

His position became tenuous when it was reported Ardie Savea, who captained the All Blacks at times last year, had indicated he would not play for New Zealand while Robertson remained in charge.

Robertson was appointed head coach in March 2023 while the current head coach Foster was already contracted to take the New Zealand team to the World Cup later that year. That created an unprecedented situation in which the incumbent coach had to operate with his successor already in place.

Image: Robertson lost seven matches in two years during his New Zealand tenure

When Foster, unexpectedly, led New Zealand to the World Cup final in which they lost by a single point to South Africa, the decision to allow overlapping coaching tenures became farcical.

At the same time, it was clear Robertson was only appointed because he had threatened to leave New Zealand and coach overseas unless he was promised the All Blacks head coaching role. Departing chief executive Mark Robinson has been heavily criticised for bowing to that threat and for undermining Foster in a World Cup year.

Robertson had always seemed likely to become All Blacks head coach after leading the Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles.

Previously, Henry and Steve Hansen, who both led the All Blacks to World Cup victories, and Foster who was an assistant to Hansen had international coaching experience before being appointed. Robertson did not and that lack of experience showed throughout his tenure.

Image: England beat the All Blacks in the Autumn Internationals last year

In 2024, his first year in charge, the All Blacks lost to Argentina in New Zealand for the first time and lost also to South Africa and France.

Last summer, the All Blacks lost in Argentina for the first time and their 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington was the largest in their history. They also were beaten by England at Twickenham in November.