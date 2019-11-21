Ulster vs Clermont: Key players ahead of Champions Cup Pool 3 clash

John Cooney and Alivereti Raka are pivotal players for Ulster and Clermont. Find out who else to keep an eye on in Friday's clash below...

We take a look at three key match-ups ahead of Friday night's Champions Cup clash between Ulster and Clermont Auvergne at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast...

Both these sides enjoyed ideal starts to Pool 3 in last weekend's European Cup openers, as Ulster won 17-16 at Bath and Clermont destroyed Harlequins 53-21 at home.

The winner between them will therefore take an early charge of Pool 3 before Rounds 3 and 4 take place in a fortnight's time.

Below we look at three key match-ups which could decide the outcome on Friday...

Jacob Stockdale vs Alivereti Raka

They may be on opposite flanks at the Kingspan on Friday in the sense that Stockdale and Raka will both be wearing 11 and on the left wing, but both will be tasked with generating creative sparks to their respective attacks, and most crucially, with being key finishers.

Ulster's Stockdale is a fabulous player one-on-one and always seems capable of beating the first man, while his nose for a try his superb also. The Ireland international is always a major threat and sealed the win for Ulster last week at the Rec with a vital defensive intervention in the final play.

Jacob Stockdale is always a try-scoring threat when he is on the park

Raka is a bulldozing wing, capable of stepping past or rampaging over defenders, and possessing a fabulous offloading ability too. The Fijian-born back scored two tries and assisted another in last week's crushing Clermont win over Quins.

Clermont wing Raka can prove unstoppable when he's in the mood

John Cooney vs Greig Laidlaw

Cooney was in fantastic form for Ulster last week, as they picked up a crucial away victory in Bath. The scrum-half was alert, charging down a kick and sprinting through for the opening try, while his kicking off the tee was brilliant too, landing two conversions and a penalty.

Can Ulster half-backs Cooney (right) and Billy Burns dictate play at the Kingspan?

For Clermont, Laidlaw comes into the starting XV under a bit pressure, with Morgan Parra having performed well from the start last week against Harlequins, and with the Scot having been less-than-impressive at the World Cup in Japan.

Greig Laidlaw comes into the starting XV with a fair bit of pressure on his shoulders

Whichever half-back can keep the tempo high, successfully link the play between forwards and backs and, most importantly, kick well from hand, will have major say in the winning of the contest.

Marcell Coetzee vs Peceli Yato

Arguably the standout player from all 20 clubs in Europe last week was Clermont flanker Yato, who was sensational at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The Fijian, who stood out at the World Cup in Japan too, scored two tries and wreaked havoc with his pace and power in the carry. Ulster will have to focus a fair degree of their efforts on containing him in Friday's game.

Flanker Peceli Yato was in monumental form for Clermont last week against Harlequins

One of the principal men who will be charged with foiling Yato will be Springbok back-row Coetzee, who was in fantastic form at Bath last weekend - carrying superbly and dominating the breakdown.

Both are likely to play well, but the player who outshines the other is likely to be on the victorious side.

Marcell Coetzee was one of Ulster's top performers in victory at Bath last week

Team news

Ulster: 15 Will Addison, 14 Louis Ludik, 13 Luke Marshall, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Eric O'Sullivan, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Marty Moore, 4 Alan O'Connor, 5 Iain Henderson (c), 6 Sean Reidy, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Kyle McCall, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 David Shanahan, 22 Bill Johnston, 23 Craig Gilroy.

⚪️ @UlsterRugby v @ASMOfficiel 💛



Two squads glittering with star power ✨ and international quality 🌟



With @JacobStockdale and Alivereti Raka lurking out wide ⚡️⚡️ expect TRIES 🤩



Where's your money going?? pic.twitter.com/cJ3DNlmTUL — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) November 21, 2019

Clermont: 15 Nick Abendanon, 14 Peter Betham, 13 Isaiah Toeava, 12 George Moala, 11 Alivereti Raka, 10 Jake McIntyre, 9 Greig Laidlaw; 1 Etienne Falgoux, 2 John Ulugia, 3 Rabah Slimani, 4 Paul Jedrasiak, 5 Sitaleki Timani, 6 Peceli Yato, 7 Arthur Iturria, 8 Fritz Lee (c).

Replacements: 16 Mike Tadjer, 17 Loni Uhila, 18 Davit Zirakashvili, 19 Thibault Lanen, 20 Lucas Dessaigne, 21 Morgan Parra, 22 Camille Lopez, 23 Apisai Naqalevu.