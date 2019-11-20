England's Saracens players available for Six Nations, says Mark McCall

Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Owen Farrell were part of the England team that reached the World Cup final and have now returned to Saracens

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says the club's England players will be available for their country in next year's Six Nations.

Eddie Jones has expressed his fear that his Sarries contingent will choose to miss the tournament in favour of helping their embattled club.

Saracens are currently bottom of the Premiership after being handed a deduction of 35 points - and a fine of £5.36m - for breaching the league's salary cap rules.

They are 26 points behind second-bottom Leicester Tigers after four games, but McCall said: "I genuinely want our players to play for England. Of course I do, it's the absolute pinnacle of the game.

Mark McCall says he is planning to speak to Eddie Jones

"Wanting to play in the Six Nations doesn't mean you're not committed to the club. All of these guys are 100 per cent committed to Saracens, but playing for your country is playing for your country and I would support that every time."

Saracens provide a large contingent of England's squad - including six of the players that started the World Cup final defeat to South Africa - and McCall says he will speak to Jones.

"Yes, but that always happens," he explained. "To be clear, I support our players playing for England 100 per cent. I would encourage them to do that."

Many of the Saracens players that helped England to the final in Japan returned to training at their club on Wednesday and are available to play in Saturday's European Champions Cup fixture against Ospreys.

McCall has spoken to his squad about the situation they find themselves in, revealing: "The message to them was simple, and that is we are drawing a line under what has happened, especially with the decision on Monday (not to appeal).

"We are going to concentrate on the rugby and getting back to what we do well. It is definitely a tough challenge, there's no doubt about that.

"But the squad is very tight, the squad is very together, the squad is very united. They are delighted to be back together again. There is a great atmosphere around the place.