Danny Wilson taking over from Dave Rennie at Glasgow Warriors

Danny Wilson will take over from Dave Rennie when he becomes Australia head coach

Scotland assistant coach Danny Wilson will take charge of Glasgow at the end of the season when current boss Dave Rennie departs for Australia.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that Rennie would be leaving when he contract ends in the summer to take over the Wallabies.

Now the Scottish Rugby Union has moved swiftly to confirm Wilson - currently responsible for coaching Gregor Townsend's forwards - will be his successor.

The 43-year-old joined the Scotland coaching group in August 2018 after a successful three-year spell as head coach at Cardiff Blues, steering the club to European Challenge Cup glory in Bilbao and securing a return to the Heineken Champions Cup.

Prior to his role with the Blues, Wilson had coached at Scarlets and Dragons, with over eight years' experience in the PRO14, as well as bossing Wales' U20s side.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: "We're very pleased Danny has accepted this important role at Glasgow Warriors as it retains an excellent coach within the Scottish professional game.

"Danny has worked hard to develop Scotland's set-piece into a real area of strength and his technical expertise, aligned with his working knowledge of many of the Warriors' players, will be key to maintain the club's progression in the coming years.

"He has a depth of experience from previous roles with PRO14 teams and we feel this, alongside his recent international coaching, makes him the right person for the club at this time.

"I'd like to thank Danny for his contribution to the Scotland team and wish him well as we continue our ambitious plans to make both Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh as competitive and successful as possible in their respective competitions."

Wilson himself is looking forward to taking on the role.

"The opportunity to coach such an attractive club as Glasgow Warriors was too good to miss," said Wilson.

"I've been extremely impressed with the Scottish system in recent years and I'm looking forward to working with an exciting and talented squad of players at Warriors.

"I want to build on the high-tempo style of play that I know the fans love and pay to see week in, week out.

"The club has been challenging at the top end of the Guinness PRO14 on a regular basis and as a coach, it is that type of environment and culture you want to be involved in.

"I took a huge amount from the time I have spent with Scotland through the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup and I'm thankful for that experience, which can only add to how I take on a new head coach role with Glasgow."

The SRU have confirmed Wilson will continue to work with Scotland until after the 2020 Six Nations.