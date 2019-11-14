Scotland and World Rugby settle dispute over Japan World Cup fixture

Japan beat Scotland to secure their place in the World Cup quarter-finals

The dispute between World Rugby and Scotland concerning their fixture with Japan in the World Cup has now been resolved, with the Scottish Rugby Union agreeing to make a donation of £70,000 to the sport’s governing body.

Typhoon Hagibis had threatened the crucial final Pool A game in Yokohama between the hosts and Gregor Townsend's side, with the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) seeking legal advice once it became clear the match may not take place.

The game eventually went ahead, with Japan beating Scotland 28-21 to confirm their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament and send the Scots home.

The SRU was then formally reprimanded and ordered to pay £70,000 for comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson during the World Cup.

Typhoon Hagibis left a trail of devastation and caused logistical problems for Rugby World Cup organisers

Having initially stating they would take some time to consider the situation further, the SRU has now agreed to make a contribution to World Rugby and the sport's governing body has confirmed it will be taken no further.

"World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter," World Rugby said in a statement.

"The Scottish Rugby Union has agreed to pay a donation of £70,000 to World Rugby and the matter is now closed. There will be no further comment from either party."