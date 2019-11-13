LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast: Eddie Jones, Emily Scarratt and Dylan Hartley

Eddie Jones, Emily Scarratt and Dylan Hartley all feature on this week's Will Greenwood Podcast, with Saracens and the Champions Cup also discussed.

First up on this week's episode, Rupert Cox catches up exclusively with England head coach Eddie Jones as he prepares to take charge of the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.

Jones reflects on England's Rugby World Cup campaign and their final defeat to the Springboks, as well as looking back over his week with the Baa-Baas.

Also within this week's pod, Sky's James Gemmell catches up with England Women's Scarratt to chat winning the World Player of the Year award, beating France in Clermont last week and the prospect of facing Les Bleues in Exeter on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, former England and British and Irish Lions prop Alex Corbisiero chats to former England skipper Dylan Hartley about his injury-enforced retirement and looks back on career highs and lows.

We'll also hear from Will Greenwood as he gives his thoughts on the situation at Saracens, after their 35-point deduction and £5m find for breaching the salary cap.

And finally this week, Cox and Greenwood look ahead to return of the Champions Cup this weekend!