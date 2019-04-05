Wasps' All Black fly-half Lima Sopoaga makes his return from injury in the Premiership this weekend

Catch up with all the Gallagher Premiership team news from across the 12 clubs ahead of all the weekend's games....

Sale Sharks vs Harlequins (Friday, 7.45pm)

Sale host Quins in the Friday night Premiership game this week, with Steve Diamond having made two changes to his 23-man squad from their Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Connacht.

Prop Will-Griff John returns to start at tighthead, while Russian prop forward Valery Morozov comes onto the bench as loosehead replacement in place of Tom Bristow.

Here are #YourSharks to face @Harlequins at the @AJBell_Stadium tomorrow night! 🏉



Dimes makes two changes to the match-day 23 that faced Connacht last week!



Will-Griff John returns to start in the front row, whilst Morozov replaces Bristow on the bench 🦈#SharkTime pic.twitter.com/OA7RQ2FEqG — Sale Sharks🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) April 4, 2019

For visiting Harlequins, Demetri Catrakilis comes in for his first Premiership start of the season as part of two backline changes: Nathan Earle returns to the wing in the other alteration, with Ross Chisholm dropping out and Cadan Murley shifted to the left wing.

In the forwards, there are four Quins changes, with Max Crumpton in at hooker for the injured Elia Elia, Kyle Sinckler and Matt Symons both return, following their respective rests, at tighthead and second row respectively, while Alex Dombrandt also comes back into the team following his regeneration week.

🃏 We are back in @premrugby action tomorrow night, and here's who's lining up at the AJ Bell #COYQ | #SALvHAR — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) April 4, 2019

Bath vs Bristol (Saturday, 2pm)

Bath play Bristol at Twickenham in the first of four Premiership games on Saturday, with a crowd of 60,000 expected at the home of English rugby for this pivotal West Country derby.

Tighthead prop Max Lahiff, second-row Dave Attwood and scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i are among those brought back in for the game being titled as 'The Clash'.

Team News | Here is your Bath Rugby team to face @BristolBears tomorrow afternoon at Twickenham. 🔵⚫️⚪️



Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/ylA90j8MFr pic.twitter.com/pycpoR6oaP — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) April 5, 2019

For Bristol, wing Alapati Leiua returns to the starting line-up - having been missing through a four-game suspension - as one of seven changes to Pat Lam's side.

Luke Morahan comes into the backline alongside Callum Sheedy and Harry Randall, with Luke Daniels switching to full-back. In the pack, John Afoa (foot) and Jake Woolmore (ankle) return to fitness to start in the front row, while Jordan Crane is named as co-captain at No 8.

📢 | Here's your 2⃣3⃣ man squad that have the privilege of representing our proud city at Twickenham 🏟️



We're right behind you, lads 👊



UP THE BEARS! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/tpVgG7S7JE — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) April 5, 2019

Saracens vs Newcastle Falcons (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen Farrell returns to club action for Saracens this weekend and will captain the side in the absence of Brad Barritt. He forms a half-back partnership with Ben Spencer while Nick Tompkins and Max Malins also come into the backline.

Maro Itoje and George Kruis link-up in the second row for the first time since starting England's Six Nations opener against Ireland and Ben Earl earns a start in the back row alongside Mike Rhodes and Schalk Burger.

Hooker Tom Woolstencroft and prop Vincent Koch are the other changes in the pack.

Team's up!



Twelve of the Saracens 23 for this weekend's game against Newcastle Falcons have come through the club's Academy 👏



Come on Sarries! ⚫🔴 pic.twitter.com/4cuD3gb3aK — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 5, 2019

For the Falcons, former Ireland prop Rodney Ah You makes his Gallagher Premiership debut, with Logovi'i Mulipola switching over to loosehead. Callum Chick also comes into the team at No 8 in place of Mark Wilson who picked up a knock during the Falcons' victory over Sale Sharks at St James' Park.

Chris Harris will make his 100th appearance for the Falcons, with Canada international Evan Olmstead in for his first start of the season after re-joining the Falcons from Mitre 10 Cup winners Auckland. The only other change to the team sees Alex Tait start at full-back in place of Simon Hammersley.

Wasps vs Worcester (Saturday, 3pm)

All Black fly-half Lima Sopoaga has recovered from a hand injury to start for Wasps against Worcester on Saturday, while Elliot Daly steps in for Juan de Jongh in the centres, with Josh Bassett back on the left flank.

In the front row, Zurabi Zhvania gets the nod at loosehead prop next to Tom Cruse and Will Stuart, while James Gaskell is in the second row with captain Joe Launchbury, who scored against Warriors on the opening day of the season.

For the Warriors, Wales Grand Slam-winner Josh Adams returns to Premiership action at the Ricoh Arena having been rested for last weekend's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Harlequins.

Adams returns on the left wing in place of Bryce Heem, who has a foot injury, in the only change to the Warriors' back division. England flanker Ted Hill, No 8 Marco Mama, tighthead Nick Schonert and lock Anton Bresler all return from injury in the pack.

Scotland international back-row Cornell du Preez is set for his first Premiership appearance since he suffered a fractured larynx against Wasps in the opening match of the season.

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter (Saturday, 4.30pm)

Matt Toomua and Mike Fitzgerald return to the Leicester Tigers team for their crucial home game against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

With Tonga international Sione Kalamafoni suspended, Fitzgerald joins Mike Williams in a reshuffled back row where Brendon O'Connor starts at No 8 in his 50th appearance in Premiership rugby.

Valentino Mapapalangi comes onto the bench and is in line for his first appearance since the European Cup tie with Scarlets in January. England international scrum-half Ben Youngs is ruled out by a shoulder injury suffered at the end of the Six Nations and Jonah Holmes is sidelined by a knee injury.

Victorious last time out against Bath at Sandy Park, Exeter head coach Rob Baxter names an unchanged back division. That means fly-half Joe Simmonds, a late call-up for that game, keeps his place with Gareth Steenson still sidelined with a calf problem.

In the pack, Baxter is forced to do without locks Jonny Hill, Mitch Lees and Sam Skinner due to knocks, so Ollie Atkins comes into the engine room alongside Aussie compatriot Dave Dennis

Northampton vs Gloucester (Sunday, 3pm)

Director of rugby Chris Boyd has made four changes to Northampton Saints' starting XV to take on Gloucester on Sunday, three of which come in the pack.

Reece Marshall comes in at hooker to replace the injured James Fish, while Francois van Wyk is brought in to start at loosehead. Courtney Lawes moves up into the engine room to join Alex Moon, with flanker Heinrich Brussow also selected alongside Lewis Ludlam and skipper Teimana Harrison in the back row.

The only change to the backs sees Ahsee Tuala come in on the wing, with Taqele Naiyaravoro and George Furbank rounding off the line-up.

Here are your Saints 💪🏽@premrugby returns to the Gardens with a big one!



Four changes against third-placed @gloucesterrugby — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) April 5, 2019

The Cherry and Whites, meanwhile, make three changes to their starting line-up - all of which come in the backs.

Injuries to Jason Woodward, Tom Marshall and Ollie Thorley mean Gloucester field a new back three, comprising of Tom Hudson, Charlie Sharples and Matt Banahan.