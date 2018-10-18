Katy Daley-Mclean in line for 100th England cap during Quilter Internationals

Katy Daley-Mclean could become the fifth English women to reach 100 caps

Katy Daley-Mclean is set to win her 100th England cap during the Quilter autumn internationals, after being named in head coach Simon Middleton's squad.

The 32-year-old has helped guide new club Loughborough Lightning in the Tyrrells Premier 15s to an unbeaten start and the 2014 World Cup-winning captain is in line to become only the fifth English women to reach the landmark.

Middleton has named seven uncapped players in his squad for the three-Test Quilter Internationals against USA, Canada and Ireland this November with every game live on Sky Sports.

Among the new faces included are Bristol Bears duo Lucy Attwood and Ellie Mulhearn along with Waterloo's No 8 Sarah Beckett and Saracens prop Ellena Perry, who all featured in the U20s summer tour to Canada.

Loughborough centre Carys Williams, Wasps scrum half Claudia Macdonald and Gloucester-Hartpury centre Tatyana Heard will be also be hoping to earn a first England Test start while captain Sarah Hunter, Marlie Packer and Rachael Burford provide important experience.

With full-time contracts on the horizon and a great season of international rugby in front of us, the challenge and opportunity is there for individuals to stake their claim as a Red Rose. England women head coach Simon Middleton

Saracens pair Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah McKenna along with Lydia Thompson of Worcester Valkyries will be looking for their first international 15-aside starts since the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup having returned to the 15-aside set-up after time in the England Sevens programme last season.

This is the first Test squad Middleton has selected without the recently retired pair of Rochelle Clark and full-back Danielle Waterman, while back Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne, who made their England debuts last November, out of contention for selection as they are on full-time sevens contracts.

England are without the retired Danielle Waterman for the three-Test series

"As a group, we are really looking forward to getting the Quilter Internationals underway and performing to our maximum," said Middleton.

"We have made a number of changes within the squad, with 12 new faces named since the 2018 Six Nations. While there is a great feel of youthfulness, with seven players fresh from the Under 20's summer tour, we have critically been able to retain a number of world class performers from the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, ensuring an essential balance of quality, youth and experience."

England follow their opening visit of USA at Allianz Park with home fixtures against Canada and Ireland at Castle Park and Twickenham Stadium respectively, with centralised contracts coming back for XVs players from January 1.

England's Quilter Internationals 2018 USA November 9 Allianz Park Canada November 18 Castle Park Ireland November 24 Twickenham

Middleton added: "As we start our journey towards the 2021 World Cup, the focus over the Quilter Internationals is not only on winning but performance. We have reshaped our game and we will be looking to see which players can bring the plan to life in the intensity of an international match environment."

"With full-time contracts on the horizon and a great season of international rugby in front of us, the challenge and opportunity is there for individuals to stake their claim as a Red Rose."

Three Bristol players, Sarah Bern, Lagi Tuima, and Amber Reed, are unavailable through injury. Wasps FC Ladies hooker Amy Cokayne is unavailable for the three Tests due to commitments with the Royal Air Force.

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Jo Brown, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Poppy Cleall, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah Hunter, Heather Kerr, Ellie Mulhearn, Cath O'Donnell, Marlie Packer, Ellena Perry, Abbie Scott.

Backs: Lucy Attwood, Rachael Burford, Katy Daley-Mclean, Abigail Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Claudia Macdonald, Sarah McKenna, Leanne Riley, Kelly Smith, Lydia Thompson, Carys Williams.

Watch England's Quilter autumn Internationals in November live on Sky Sports.