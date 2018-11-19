Eddie Jones believes co-captaincy has pushed Owen Farrell to 'another level'

0:59 England head coach Eddie Jones says Owen Farrell's leadership abilities are improving and he also had special praise for Maro Itoje England head coach Eddie Jones says Owen Farrell's leadership abilities are improving and he also had special praise for Maro Itoje

Eddie Jones says the decision to promote Owen Farrell to England co-captain has helped push the 27-year-old's performances to "another level".

Farrell was promoted from vice-captain to work alongside Dylan Hartley as joint captain for England during their autumn internationals.

He started England's win over South Africa and defeat to New Zealand, scoring 14 points in those games, before coming off the bench to help his side come from behind and beat Japan on Saturday.

Farrell is likely to start England's final autumn fixture against Australia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and ahead of that Test, Jones said: "I just think he is really growing as a leader.

England vs Australia Live on

"He's enjoying his role. He's really stepped forward. He and Dylan form a very strong pair to lead the side.

"I was also impressed with Maro (Itoje) in the second half (against Japan). I think he's starting to really grow and he will become the best lock in the world."

3:21 England battled to a 35-15 win over an impressive Japan at Twickenham. England battled to a 35-15 win over an impressive Japan at Twickenham.

When asked if he thinks the captaincy has helped take Farrell's performances to another level, Jones replied: "I think it has.

"I think the official title has probably encouraged him to be more active in that area, and I think that has only helped him and the team."

Manu Tuilagi has not played for England in over two-and-a-half-years

While Farrell has featured in all three of England's fixtures this month, they have had to make do without Manu Tuilagi, who is being held back by Jones until he fully recovers from a groin strain.

The head coach would not be drawn on whether the centre would make his long-awaited return against the Wallabies at Twickenham, saying: "He is getting closer.

"We've purposely been patient with him. We want him, when he plays for England again, absolutely 100 per cent and confident in what he can do. It will be close (to see if he is fit)."