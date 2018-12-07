Maro Itoje faces spell on sidelines with knee injury as Mako Vunipola makes Saracens return

Maro Itoje suffered the injury on international duty in November

Maro Itoje will be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering a knee injury, Saracens have confirmed.

The England lock took a knock whilst on international duty during the autumn internationals and scans have revealed a chip in his patella.

Meanwhile, Mako Vunipola will make his return from injury to start for Saracens against Cardiff Blues in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Billy and Mako Vunipola both suffered injuries against Glasgow Warriors in October

The England prop has been sidelined through a calf strain sustained in Saracens' European victory at Glasgow in October.

Vunipola missed all four of England's autumn Tests with the injury but will now aim to maintain Saracens' unbeaten campaign in the Champions Cup.

England hooker Jamie George will make his 50th European appearance at the weekend.

Nick Isiekwe was another to be sidelined through injury at Scotstoun Stadium but the towering lock scored a try on his return from an eight-week hiatus against Wasps last week.

Owen Farrell will be back in Saracens action against Cardiff Blues on Sunday

England co-captain Owen Farrell will make his first return to the Saracens starting line-up since the autumn internationals at fly-half while experienced South African Schalk Burger plays at flanker.

Director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed George Kruis is another week away from his return from a calf injury while Billy Vunipola, who sustained a broken left arm against Glasgow, is estimated to back for Round 11 or 12 of the Gallagher Premiership.

Liam Williams (hamstring), David Strettle (foot), Hisa Sasagi (groin), Hayden Thompson-Stringer (hamstring) and Duncan Taylor (knee) are the club's other injury absentees.