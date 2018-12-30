Sam Underhill injury a concern for England ahead of Six Nations
By AFP
Last Updated: 30/12/18 9:27pm
England were left facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of an ankle injury suffered by Sam Underhill while the back-row forward was playing for Bath on Sunday.
Underhill, one of the stars of England's November international programme, was forced off during Bath's 23-16 win over Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership.
Bath coach Todd Blackadder was unable to shed much light on the extent of Underhill's injury, a concerning development for England given their blockbuster opener to the 2019 Six Nations, against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin, is just over a month away
"Underhill was brilliant. He and Francois Louw were all over the ball tonight," said Blackadder.
As for Underhill's injury, the former New Zealand international added: "He's just rolled his ankle. It was serious enough for him to come off."
Underhill was a strong performer during England's Autumn International series, denied a late try against New Zealand for what would have been a famous win.
The back-row forward has made nine appearances for his country.