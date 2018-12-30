Sam Underhill injury a concern for England ahead of Six Nations

Sam Underhill's injury is a worry for England ahead of the 2019 Six Nations

England were left facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of an ankle injury suffered by Sam Underhill while the back-row forward was playing for Bath on Sunday.

Underhill, one of the stars of England's November international programme, was forced off during Bath's 23-16 win over Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership.

Bath coach Todd Blackadder was unable to shed much light on the extent of Underhill's injury, a concerning development for England given their blockbuster opener to the 2019 Six Nations, against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin, is just over a month away

"Underhill was brilliant. He and Francois Louw were all over the ball tonight," said Blackadder.

As for Underhill's injury, the former New Zealand international added: "He's just rolled his ankle. It was serious enough for him to come off."

Underhill was a strong performer during England's Autumn International series, denied a late try against New Zealand for what would have been a famous win.

The back-row forward has made nine appearances for his country.