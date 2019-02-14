Stormers' prop Steven Kitshoff out for a month with hamstring injury

Steven Kitshoff suffered a grade-two hamtsring tear

South African international prop Steven Kitshoff will miss at least the first month of the Super Rugby season after suffering a hamstring injury.

The injury, suffered in a warm-up game last week, has proven more severe than first anticipated, according to Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.

"The outcome with him and his injury is that is still four to six weeks," Fleck said as he named his team for their first game against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretora.

"He took a clean-out against Boland and did his hamstring. It's a grade two tear."

Kitshoff has been capped 37 times by the Springboks

The 27-year-old Kitshoff, who has won 37 Test caps, joins fellow Springbok prop Frans Malherbe, locks Eben Etzebeth and Cobus Wiese, loose forward Juarno Augustus and wing Sergeal Petersen on the Stormers' injury list.

All apart from Kitshoff and Etzebeth are expected to be available for the game at home to the Lions on February 23.