Alun Wyn Jones says Wales have a job to do against Scotland

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones insists the players are focused on rugby and not off-field politics

Alun Wyn Jones says Wales have "a job to get on with" against Scotland after a week dominated by domestic rugby politics.

Wales will move to within one win of securing the Six Nations title and a Grand Slam if they beat Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

But a debate is raging about so-called 'Project Reset' and how Wales' professional regional game will look from next season.

Talks at Wales' Professional Rugby Board level appear to be deadlocked, with a proposed Scarlets-Ospreys merger off the table and considerable uncertainty remains.

"For us, it's not a case of carry on regardless, it's a case of being sympathetic to the situation," Wales skipper Jones said. "Obviously, we want a few more answers after the Six Nations, but we've got a job to get on with.

Wales are going for their first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2012

"Whatever career you are in, you always have other distractions. Ultimately, we are professional rugby people and we focus on the rugby. That's the easy bit. We are not politicians, so we don't have to delve too much into that.

"It has been nice to be able to have the outlet that is rugby and have an away game, which has been a blessing in the last week. Like I say, we've built through the week and we've got a game tomorrow, and that's the job we face."

Wales are seeking their 13th successive victory against all opponents, and a 12th from the last 13 meetings against Scotland.

An away triumph would see Jones clock up a new record for most Wales wins - 62 - by one player in an international career.

Finn Russell missed Scotland's defeat to France with a head injury and comes into the side at fly-half

"Scotland are probably one of the most innovative teams in world rugby at the moment," Jones said. "[Fly-half] Finn (Russell) is at the forefront of that.

"He has got a bag of tricks and he can turn a game on a sixpence, but they are an imaginative team and it's not just down to one individual. We are aware of that."