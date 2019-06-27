Nic Groom joins Edinburgh from South African side Lions

Nic Groom is swapping South Africa for Scotland

Edinburgh have signed South African scrum-half Nic Groom from Super Rugby side Lions.

The former Northampton player previously played for Cape Town-based Stormers and was a key figure in the Lions squad that narrowly missed out on reaching the knockout stages of this year's Super Rugby competition.

"Nic is a really intelligent player who has consistently been a standout performer during his time in Super Rugby and the English Premiership," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"That experience in the number nine jersey is obviously key, but Nic's ability to snipe and create opportunities in and around the fringes brings a different dynamic to our squad, while his addition clearly creates competition for places.

"We've been looking at Nic for a while now, so it's great to finally welcome him to Edinburgh. We're really hopeful that he can make a strong impact in the seasons to come."

The player himself is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Pro14.

"I'm really excited to link-up with Edinburgh. I've been keeping an eye on their results from South Africa and it's definitely a club on the rise," he said.

"I can't wait to play my role in the seasons to come.

"My time at the Lions has been awesome. I've had the chance to work with fantastic coaches alongside some great players and I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity they gave me to play for them.

"From what I've heard, Edinburgh is a great place to live and play your rugby. My family can't wait for the adventure that lies ahead."