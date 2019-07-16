Billy Vunipola: Talk about England’s World Cup preparations, not my views on homosexuality

Billy Vunipola caused a storm back in April by supporting Australia full-back Israel Folau's homophobic views on social media

Billy Vunipola says he only wants to focus on England's World Cup preparations and not the homophobic comments he made earlier in the year.

The 26-year-old caused a storm by posting "man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?" on his Instagram account back in April in support of Australia full-back Israel Folau's homophobic views.

The post, which resulted in a reprimand by the Rugby Football Union, remains visible but its contents are not up for debate for England's No 8.

"We have talked about it at length, not just me, but me and the RFU and the people at Saracens," Vunipola said.

"We came to a conclusion that this issue, that people say I brought on myself, is better off left alone.

"I have made my position clear and what I don't want to do is become a distraction to the players around me.

"It's doesn't just affect me. It is affects the coaching staff, the players, because they will be asked for their opinions on it.

"It is firmly what I put out there and it is firmly on me, but at the same time I don't want to put them under the cosh by saying this, this and this because that is unfair to them."

Despite the episode, England have opted against issuing a social media ban heading into a World Cup they are among the favourites to win.

"I definitely think social media is a positive tool to use," Saracens forward Vunipola added.

"The English supporters especially enjoy seeing how we go about our day to day lives and the normal things like going for a coffee - that is probably what people are most interested in.

"You can use social media to give an insight into what we do and hopefully boost the interest.

"It's still a positive tool and there is no restriction on it, especially from the RFU or anyone else."