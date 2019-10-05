Wales coach Warren Gatland demands 'psychological boost' of topping World Cup group

Warren Gatland wants Wales to finish top of their World Cup group

Warren Gatland believes it will be "a big psychological boost" if Wales can finish top of their World Cup group.

The Six Nations champions are halfway there following victories over Georgia and Australia.

If Wales beat Fiji in Oita on Wednesday, it guarantees a quarter-final place, and a win against Uruguay four days later would confirm they head Pool D.

"If you win the group, it's a big psychological boost because you are playing a quarter-final against a team who would have lost a game in their pool," Wales head coach Gatland told WRU TV.

"I think psychologically it's quite important for us to win this group, win the next two games, and then to start thinking about our quarter-final opponent.

"We are pretty happy with two from two. The next two matches are very important.

"Fiji are going to be tough for us. They had a great performance against Georgia. They are very much a confidence side, so we will have to be on top of our game and be defensively strong at the set-piece.

"We've got a short turnaround of four days, so a lot of the players who haven't had any rugby will get an opportunity then. They will be chomping at the bit to play against Uruguay.

"We've refreshed nicely since the Australia game, and the guys are really looking forward to the opportunity against Fiji."

Stephen Jones (left) has hailed the impact of fly-halves Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell

Attack coach Stephen Jones, meanwhile, believes Wales are blessed to have the quality offered by fly-halves Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell in their World Cup squad.

Biggar followed up an impressive performance against Georgia by starring in the Australia game before he went off in the first half following a try-saving tackle on Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi.

Biggar failed a head injury assessment, but Patchell took over in style, kicking 14 point as Wales closed out a thrilling 29-25 win.

"It's brilliant, absolutely brilliant," Jones said.

"You look at the talent they both have, the mental toughness they have, it's great. We are in a fortunate position.

"Dan has been an absolute credit. These guys are open-minded, they are evolving and improving all the time.

"That's the mindset you've got to have. Looking at their work ethic, determination and will to improve, it's a pleasure to work with them.

"I just think we are blessed. From my end, to go out on the paddock and work with those guys, when you've got a group driving each other all the time, that's what you want.

Dan Biggar was a key figure in Wales' win over Australia

"You have got to give Rhys a huge amount of credit. He has put a lot of time in with Neil Jenkins (Wales' skills and kicking coach) as well.

"He has worked hard on his game, and it was wonderful to see that transfer to the pitch against Australia. To go on and do what he did, he deserves a huge amount of credit.

"Rhys is getting the line moving, his game-management as well, that drop-goal [against Australia]. They are key moments to keep the scoreboard ticking over. It's smart rugby."