Japan vs Scotland: World Rugby to make cancellation decision on Saturday night

World Rugby will announce at 12am (BST) on Sunday morning whether or not Scotland's World Cup game against Japan will go ahead.

Tournament organisers will inspect the International Stadium in Yokohama at 6am local time on Sunday (10pm BST on Saturday) and make a decision on whether or not it is safe to play the crucial Pool A game, with an announcement to be made two hours later.

If the match is to go ahead, officials will then inspect the state of transport links to decide if it is safe for fans to attend.

If the transport links are not deemed suitable, then the match would be played behind closed doors. Calling the game off remains an option.

Sunday's match - which Scotland have to win to have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals - is in the balance, as Typhoon Hagibis prepares to wreak havoc across Japan's eastern coast.

0:19 This animation shows the projected course of Typhoon Hagibis over this weekend (courtesy of the Met Office) This animation shows the projected course of Typhoon Hagibis over this weekend (courtesy of the Met Office)

World Rugby has already called off two of Saturday's matches, including England's game against France which was due to take place at the same stadium as Scotland's fixture.

The organisation issued the following statement: "Our primary consideration is the safety of everyone.

"We will undertake detailed venue inspections as soon as practically possible after the Typhoon has passed and an update will be published as soon as that process has been undertaken in the morning.

"Our message to fans continues to be stay indoors today, stay safe and monitor official Rugby World Cup social and digital channels."

If the match is declared a draw, then Japan will finish top of Pool A, Ireland will more-than-likely be runners-up and Scotland would then be out of the tournament.

Scotland have demanded contingency plans be put in place for them to compete for a quarter-final place, and have sought legal advice on the matter, but World Rugby has made it clear that rescheduling the match is not an option.