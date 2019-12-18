Stephen Hihetah: Four year ban for Hull RUFC player for steroid use

Hihetah currently plays for Hull RUFC who are in the National Two North

Hull RUFC’s Stephen Hihetah has been suspended from all sport for four years after he tested positive for banned substances.

The 28-year-old provided a urine sample following a training session in February which contained prohibited substances stanozolol metabolites, metandienone metabolite and tamoxifen metabolite.

Hihetah, who is captain of the Romania 7s rugby union team, has been charged with a breach of World Rugby regulation 21.2.1, "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a player's sample."

UK Anti-Doping's chief executive, Nicole Sapstead said: "We are seeing an increasing number of instances where an athlete falls foul of anti-doping regulations, claiming contamination with a prohibited substance, of a supplement they have ingested.

"It's important for athletes at all levels to, where possible, take a food-first approach to nutrition and then if they still feel they require supplements, to seek advice from a dietician or medical professional.

"All supplements should be double checked on Informed Sport prior to use, but it's important to note this only provides risk minimisation, it is not a guarantee that the product is free from prohibited substances. If in any doubt, it is simply not worth the risk."