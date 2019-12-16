Rob Kearney left out of Andy Farrell's maiden 45-man Ireland training squad

Experienced full-back Rob Kearney has been left out of the latest Ireland squad

Leinster full-back Rob Kearney has been left out of Andy Farrell's maiden Ireland 45-man squad, named on Monday.

The one-day get-together, termed a '24 hour mid-season stocktake', will see the group of players gather under the new coaching group of Andy Farrell (head coach), Mike Catt (attack coach), John Fogarty (scrum coach) and Simon Easterby (defence coach) at the IRFU's High Performance Centre in Dublin across December 22 and 23.

Kearney, 33, has picked up 93 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2007, and is the only player in Irish rugby history to start all 10 games of two Grand Slam-winning campaigns.

The 45-man group is the first to be named by Andy Farrell as Ireland head coach, having succeeded Joe Schmidt

Included among the 45-man group are eight uncapped players, five of whom come from Leinster as back-row trio Will Connors, Caelan Doris and Max Deegan are named, in addition to scrum-half Jamison Gibson-park and hooker Ronan Kelleher.

From Ulster, uncapped pair Billy Burns (out-half) and Tom O'Toole (prop) are included, while uncapped Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade is also listed.

As well as Kearney being left out, Connacht 10 Jack Carty, Leinster hooker Sean Cronin, Ulster back-row Jordi Murphy and Connacht nine Kieran Marmion have been omitted.

From Ireland's 31-man Rugby World Cup squad, Rory Best (retired), Tadhg Beirne (leg injury), Jack Conan (foot injury) and John Ryan (leg injury) are also missing.

Injured out-half duo Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery are involved, however.

"The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches," head coach Farrell said.

The Ireland coaching group will host a 24hr mid-season stocktake at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin across the 22nd and 23rd December ahead of a busy period of interprovincial and European fixtures. #TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/QK2CkEE6TU — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 16, 2019

"We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds. It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

"The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations."

Ireland's Mid-Season Stocktake 45-man squad

Connacht (five):

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux.

Leinster (19):

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier.

Munster (12):

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander.

Ulster (nine):

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O'Toole, Jacob Stockdale.