Manu Tuilagi to miss England game against Scotland with groin injury

Manu Tuilagi was injured in England's Six Nations loss in France

Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday after an MRI confirmed he has sustained a "low-grade groin strain".

Tuilagi limped off with just 16 minutes into the 24-17 defeat to France in Paris on Sunday.

The back-row forward had been selected in the 35-man training squad for the game in Murrayfield this weekend but the results of the scan mean he will not be considered for the game but could play against Ireland on February 23.

The Leicester centre sustained a career-threatening groin injury in the past and he will not be risked, with head coach Eddie Jones due to name his starting XV for the game on Thursday.

More to follow...