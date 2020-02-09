Storm Ciara: Scotland vs England in Women's Six Nations postponed

Scotland and England's game in the Women's Six Nations will be re-arranged

Scotland against England in the Women's Six Nations has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions as Storm Ciara hits the UK.

The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:10pm in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports, but with winds of up to 70mph forecast to hit the city, the fixture will be rearranged.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: "It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it's the correct decision

"We will always put safety first. I'd like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game."

Our @BarclaysFAWSL clash with Tottenham today has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions



— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 9, 2020

POSTPONED



Today's Merseyside derby clash with @EvertonWomen at Goodison has been postponed for the reason of fan safety. — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) February 9, 2020

Storm Ciara has also forced the postponement of Sunday's north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham and Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Women's Super League to ensure fan safety.

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Brighton have also been called off, as have the Championship games at Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciara is set to batter the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

OFFICIAL: After a stadium inspection, today's @BarclaysFAWSL match against Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed



The decision was taken for reasons of crowd safety due to bad weather conditions



We are sorry for the inconvenience



A new date will be announced in due course — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) February 9, 2020

Weather warnings have been issued across the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.