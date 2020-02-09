Storm Ciara: Scotland vs England Women's Six Nations rearranged

The Women's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England will now be on Monday

Scotland against England in the Women's Six Nations will be played on Monday after Storm Ciara forced its postponement at the weekend.

Scottish Rugby, RFU and Six Nations agreed to a short turn around for the fixture which was postponed from Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Sunday lunchtime due to extreme weather conditions.

It will now be played at Murrayfield in Edinburgh with kick-off at 1.30pm on Monday, February 10. Sky Sports will be broadcasting live from 1pm.

Weather conditions in Edinburgh on Monday will not be as severe as Glasgow but the forecast will still be "challenging" so the game will not be open to the public and tickets will not be available.

Ticketholders will automatically receive a full refund by Friday, February 14 removing any requirement to contact the Scottish Rugby ticket office.

Sunday's match was called off with winds of up to 70mph hitting Glasgow.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said earlier on Sunday: "It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it's the correct decision

"We will always put safety first. I'd like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game."

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciara battered the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Weather warnings have been issued across the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.