Friday's Super Rugby wrap: Andrew Kellaway stars for Rebels; Waratahs seal win

Billy Meakes was among the try-scorers for the Rebels in their win over the Highlanders

We round up the action from the first two Super Rugby games of Round 5, which saw the Rebels and the Waratahs claim victories...

Highlanders 22-28 Rebels

Andrew Kellaway scored two long-range intercept tries as the Rebels beat the Highlanders 28-22 in Friday's first Super Rugby match.

Winger Kellaway scored from inside his own half in the 19th minute and again, from 65 meters out, in the 52nd to clinch a Rebels win which the first for an Australian team in Dunedin since 2014.

The Rebels led 21-0 after 21 minutes through tries from Billy Meakes and Anaru Rangithen, plus Kellaway's first, but then had to weather a stern fightback from the Highlanders.

Scores from Josh McKay and Aaron Smith helped the hosts close to within six points 12 minutes from full time, but the latter's wayward passing led to a second intercept try for Kellaway.

The Highlanders also had two players sin-binned for tackles in the air and the Rebels had one yellow card in the second half for persistent infringement.

Waratahs 29-17 Lions

Angus Bell was among the try-scorers for the Waratahs as they defeated the Lions

The Waratahs picked up their first win of the season at the fourth time of asking as they overcame the Lions in Parramatta after running in four tries.

Angus Bell's converted try got the home side up and running, and it was the prop's line-break which led to Lachlan Swinton going over for their second after the Lions had Ruben Schoeman sin-binned for his part in a brawl.

Swinton was sin-binned too for a no-arms tackle, but by then the Waratahs had already scored their third through Jack Dempsey.

Marnus Schoeman's converted try, to go with Elton Jantjies' earlier penalty, kept the South African visitors in the hunt.

However, further tries from James Ramm and replacement Tetara Faulkner wrapped up a bonus-point win for the Waratahs, with Schoeman grabbing a second for the Lions.