Eddie Jones urges fans to follow social distancing measures in fight against coronavirus pandemic

England head coach Eddie Jones has urged fans to follow the UK government’s coronavirus advice by “keeping their discipline” when it comes to social distancing measures.

The British public have been told they must socially distance themselves by staying more than 2m (6.5ft) apart from other people in order stop the spread of the coronavirus and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Jones has now recorded an upbeat video message asking fans to comply with the guidance in place, a day after it was announced he will take a pay cut of more than 25 per cent as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking from Japan, he said: "I just want to send a message to all the rugby community in England. It's obviously a difficult time at the moment but the rugby clubs are such an important part of life that it's important that the clubs keep maintaining their responsibility in the community.

Jones is taking a pay cut in excess of 25 per cent to assist the RFU during the coronavirus pandemic

"Rugby's always been a game about teamwork and at the moment teamwork is so important for the nation.

"So make sure you keep your discipline up, follow the head coach which at the moment is Boris Johnson, so keep your discipline and keep your social distance."

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has already ended the 2019/20 season for all league, cup and county rugby in England except for the Premiership.

But Jones has offered his support to the game below the top level by encouraging players to train at home.

"For the players, keep working on your game," he said. "You can still improve your game at this time. You can set up a gym at home, you can do some training in the backyard, you can practice your skills, get your parents to help you.

"And to the parents, I know it is a hard time for you. I was down in Horsham last week and a father was saying that he had to tell his son that rugby training was no longer on, so it's a difficult time but keep positive because we will get out of this, we'll beat this virus and rugby will commence.

"So keep your spirits up, we're supporting you and keep supporting England."