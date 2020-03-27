Bath Rugby join growing list of clubs forced to introduce pay cuts

Bath have announced a pay cut, in line with a number of other Premiership clubs

Bath have become the latest Gallagher Premiership club to announce a 25 per cent pay cut for players and staff.

Northampton, Harlequins, Wasps, Gloucester, Sale, Leicester, Worcester, Saracens and London Irish have all recently announced similar measures, with the Premiership currently suspended until April 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol, meanwhile, revealed they had asked staff to accept an undisclosed reduction in salary as clubs try to cope with the impact of Covid-19's outbreak in the UK.

Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald said: "While the clear intention of the league and the clubs is to get back to playing rugby as soon as possible, the financial impact on all clubs in the league is significant and immediate.

"In this unprecedented landscape, I can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to ask all players and staff to support the club by agreeing a 25 per cent reduction of salary, effective from April 1st 2020.

"This reduction will not apply to our lower-earning members of staff and players, and we will ensure that we support our people where they are facing serious financial difficulty.

"The decision will remain under constant review, while we wait to start playing rugby again.

"The response of everyone at the club has been amazing. There is a deep desire to come through this period of uncertainty together and to emerge stronger as a club, which we will.

"Since last week, we have taken the decision to close our training facilities at Farleigh, and our operations at the Rec (Recreation Ground)."

The Premiership still has nine rounds of games left to play, plus the play-off semi-finals and final.

An announcement is likely from Premiership Rugby in the next week as to whether the current suspension will be extended.