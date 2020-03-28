All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and players to take pay cut

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster (left) says he and his coaching staff will take a pay cut following the impact of the coronavirus

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster says he will take a pay cut and players will follow suit as New Zealand Rugby cuts expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foster confirmed he and other coaches had agreed to substantial pay cuts as long as New Zealand Rugby's revenues are affected. He did not give a percentage figure.

New Zealand will join a large proportion of the rugby world who are having to take pay cuts due to the postponement of the game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced on Thursday that England head coach Eddie Jones, alongside the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Executive Team, would take a 25 per cent pay cut.

New Zealand head coach Foster said: "With rugby, when there's no games there's no revenue and that's a tough thing. There's been a lot of shaving of the programs and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries. That's happened for some and happening for others."

Foster said he had spoken to several All Blacks players who accept their pay will be cut and are prepared to make that sacrifice while the southern hemisphere Super Rugby tournament is suspended. July test matches in New Zealand and Australia are also in doubt.

Foster continued: "It's a different sort of process for players but I know that they're willing to go into that space too. As we go through the next few days that will be finalised.

"It's a given, they understand that. It's just a matter of working it through so all the different levels of players are dealt with fairly. I haven't had one player yet who doesn't know it's going to happen or doesn't accept that it's going to happen.

"It's a dire state when you can't play a game. We're obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry and when the revenue dies you're left with high costs. So it's a no-brainer. There's going to be some pain.".