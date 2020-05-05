Sam Cane succeeds Kieran Read as All Blacks captain

Sam Cane has played 68 times for his country

New Zealand loose forward Sam Cane has been named captain of the All Blacks.

He has succeeded Kieran Read, who retired from international rugby after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Cane, 28, has appeared in 68 Tests since making his debut against Ireland in 2012 aged 20.

He has already captained the team three times and he became the All Blacks' fifth-youngest skipper when he led the side out against Namibia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup at the age of 23.

Cane also captained the side against Italy in 2016 and against Argentina in Buenos Aires last year.

The Chiefs captain described his appointment as a "massive honour".

"It's a pretty exciting challenge really and as I've spent more time in the All Blacks and grown as a player, I've become a lot more comfortable being a leader in the team," he said.

Read retired from the All Blacks following the 2019 Rugby World Cup

"The great thing about the All Blacks is that the leadership group is full of captains and experienced players already, so I'm just really looking forward to working closely with that group and doing my best to lead them and the rest of the squad."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said he was delighted to name Cane as the new captain.

"Sam is an experienced All Black with eight years in the team now and is a 'follow me' type of leader and a very good thinker in the game," said Foster.

"He has a natural ability to connect with everyone in the team and is straightforward and direct when he needs to be.

"There's massive respect for Sam amongst the players and management, and he's perfectly placed to lead the All Blacks into the future."