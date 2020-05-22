PRO 14 cash boost as league secures deal with CVC Capital Partners

Leinster beat Glasgow in the PRO 14 final last year

The PRO 14 has received a major cash boost by selling a 28 per cent stake in the league to CVC Capital Partners.

The deal, reported to be worth around £120m, will lead to significant investment and is likely to increase the private equity firm's influence in discussions to remodel the global rugby calendar.

The company already has a minority stake in England's Premiership Rugby, reported to be worth more than £200m.

The PRO 14, which was owned equally by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh Rugby Unions, includes teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and South Africa.

Under the agreement, the Italian Rugby Federation will receive part of the investment and join Celtic Rugby DAC, the company owned by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh unions that runs the league.

"The partnership will allow PRO 14 Rugby and the Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh rugby unions to continue to invest in the sport," the PRO 14 and CVC Capital said in a statement.

Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips said CVC's investment would bring about a "sea change" in the PRO 14's ability to reach its full potential.

"This investment is great news although we are under no illusions that COVID-19 will continue to have a significant impact for some time," Phillips added.

CVC Capital was reported last year to be on the brink of acquiring a stake in the Six Nations.

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper has expressed reservations about CVC's interest in the Six Nations, saying a high funding commercial owner could end up making calls that are not in the best interests of the sport.