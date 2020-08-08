RFU's grassroots return plan approved by government

The RFU hopes to introduce matches on a non-contact basis and with 10-a-side teams later this month

The RFU has confirmed that a plan for a return of grassroots rugby has been approved by the government.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light to the next phase of rugby's return at an amateur level.

The RFU launched their 'Ready4Rugby' campaign, with 10-a-side games potentially taking place this month with no contact and "in their own club environment."

"Today we can confirm that our action plan to commence a safe and phased return to grassroots rugby activity has been approved by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport," an RFU statement said.

"The rugby community is now able to recommence some larger group rugby activity, initially non-contact, subject to adherence with RFU guidance."

Full-contact rugby still remains a way off after a detailed assessment carried out by the RFU found an increased exposure risk through face-to-face contact.

Steve Grainger, RFU Rugby Development Director, said the return to group activity was an important step.

"Whilst we recognise that there will be some disappointment that the 15-a-side contact game cannot yet return, player welfare and safety is paramount and we must continue to manage risk appropriately," he said.

"The reaction of our community clubs over the last few months has been amazing, with many doing incredible work in their local communities."