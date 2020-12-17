Six more former players join concussion lawsuit against RFU, Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby

Steve Thompson will be helped in his fight by more former players

Six more former rugby union players have joined the legal action against World Rugby, Rugby Football Union and Wales Rugby Union over an alleged failure to protect them from the risks caused by concussions.

Rylands Law, who are representing the players, have delivered a letter of claim to the defendants. Although there are currently nine test cases, the firm is in contact with 130 former players, who have expressed interest in the claim.

Former World Cup winner, Steve Thompson spoke out last week, saying he was suffering from early onset dementia, aged 42. He described how he could not recall winning the tournament in 2003 and was now taking legal action.

Other players who have joined the claim on Thursday include 30-year-old Adam Hughes, a former Wales U20 centre whose career was ended by a brain injury two years ago, and one-time England U21 Neil Spence, who is 44.

They join former Wales international flanker Alix Popham and fellow England flanker Michael Lipman as the test group of players to sue their former governing bodies.

More to follow...