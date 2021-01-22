Munster, Leinster fully loaded for Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby clash

Munster meet Leinster in one of rugby's great derbies on Saturday. Which players can press their claims for Ireland call-ups and starting places?

Munster and Leinster have gone with full-strength line-ups ahead of Saturday's rearranged PRO14 derby clash at Thomond Park, in a game which will almost act as an Ireland trial.

With the interprovincial fixture originally having been scheduled for December 26 2020, it had to be postponed at the time due to outstanding Covid-19 PCR Tests in the Leinster ranks - all of which ultimately returned negative results.

Were the game to have taken place back in December, the likelihood would have been that several Ireland internationals from either side, particularly the visitors Leinster, would have been rested in line with the IRFU's player management scheme.

The postponement of Champions Cup Rounds 3 and 4 allowed the derby to be rescheduled for this Saturday, however, and with it now two weeks from the start of the Six Nations and Andy Farrell yet to announce his squad, this weekend's clash is now of huge significance.

The last time the sides met, Leinster won 13-3 at the Aviva Stadium in last season's PRO14 semi-final

Indeed, both Munster and Leinster have gone with full-strength squads for the meeting in Limerick, with no fewer than 37 internationals across the 46 players involved.

In the Munster front row Ireland internationals James Cronin and John Ryan start either side of Kiwi hooker Rhys Marshall, while Leinster have gone with experienced Ireland trio Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter.

The second row sees Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn on the Munster side - both Ireland capped - face Ireland's James Ryan and Wallabies international Scott Fardy for Leinster.

Munster have been in superb form, winning 10 from 11 games in all competitions and sit top of Guinness PRO14 Conference B

The respective back-rows are a feast of talent and players vying with each other for Ireland spots. Uncapped but in-form Gavin Coombes starts at blindside for Munster, alongside experienced internationals Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander.

For Leinster, there are no fewer than five Irish international back-rows in their squad, with Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Caelan Doris starting, while Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier start among a 6/2 replacements bench.

The likes of Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier are on the bench for Leinster to call upon

In the half-backs, JJ Hanrahan starts alongside Ireland's Conor Murray for Munster, while Leinster begin with Ireland duo Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton.

JJ Hanrahan kicked poorly as Munster lost their PRO14 semi-final to Leinster back in September

In the centres, Munster begin with a pairing of Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende and Ireland international Chris Farrell, while Leinster welcome back Garry Ringrose from his jaw injury to start with Robbie Henshaw.

Finally, the Munster back-three is made up of Ireland Test cap trio Keith Earls, Shane Daly and Mike Haley, while Leinster start with Ireland duo Jordan Larmour, Hugo Keenan, as well as the inexperienced Jimmy O'Brien on the left wing.

South Africa centre Damian de Allende has been a superb signing for Munster

Between the benches there a further 11 Ireland internationals, as Munster welcome back prop Dave Kilcoyne from injury alongside Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy and Rory Scannell.

Leinster meanwhile have named Ed Byrne, Ronan Kelleher, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne and Van der Flier on their bench.

The big losers in Friday's team selection are perhaps those not included: Munster wing Andrew Conway is absent, as are Leinster forwards Ryan Baird and Dan Leavy.

Dan Leavy has returned to action after his serious knee injury, but is not involved

Team news

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Shane Daly, 10 JJ Hanrahan, 9 Conor Murray; 1 James Cronin, 2 Rhys Marshall, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Gavin Coombes, 7 Peter O'Mahony, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Jack O'Donoghue, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Rory Scannell.

Can Munster back-row Gavin Coombes impress enough to earn an Ireland call-up?

Leinster: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Jordan Larmour, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Jimmy O'Brien, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Luke McGrath; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Sean Cronin, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Scott Fardy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Rhys Ruddock, 7 Will Connors, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Tom Clarkson, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Josh van der Flier