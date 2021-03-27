Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain proud of squad's efforts following confirmation of Six Nations title

Alun Wyn Jones and Wales celebrate their Six Nations title with the trophy lift

Alun Wyn Jones expressed his pride at Wales' Six Nations triumph and praised the side's on and off-field discipline throughout the campaign.

Wales had an unusual watching brief on Friday night, where their Six Nations crown was confirmed by virtue of Scotland's 27-23 victory over France.

Jones and Wales suffered heartbreak last week at the hands of France only to end up winning the Six Nations title

Jones believes the satisfaction of another championship, the country's sixth title since 2000, is just rewards for the team's efforts.

"I think the biggest one is I am just really proud of the attitude on-field but also the discipline off-field," the Wales captain said.

"Obviously we have had our blips like most environments have, but to be able to come through it like we have just makes me proud, because that has enabled us to carry on and crack on and perform and train like we have."

Wales were denied the opportunity to celebrate in person with their fans owing to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, nor were they able to lift the trophy in the usual stadium setting.

Jones, who described the Six Nations finale and the fact Wales were not in control of the outcome as an "oddity", did concede it was a shame the fans could not celebrate with the players.

However, despite the trophy lift taking place at the team's training ground, the 35-year-old believes it is rather fitting that it took place at a facility where so much of their time and energy was invested.

"The last 12 months has been very different, not only in the sporting world, but everywhere," he added.

"I know we keep talking about that, but I think it has been very different in many ways and a long week really in not preparing for a game that has a bearing on where you finish. It's been an oddity and a strange one.

"In a way it is very special because this is where we spend a lot of our time anyway.

"To have the opportunity to do it here is really special but obviously not to be able to share it with the fans is disappointing.

"Hopefully there will be opportunities for the fans to enjoy and have their time with the trophy further down the line."