South Africa squad in isolation ahead of Lions tour after three players return positive Covid tests
Three South Africa players tested positive for Covid after taking PCR tests on Saturday; Springboks cancel Sunday's training session and place entire squad into self-isolation; South Africa due to play Georgia on Friday, live on Sky Sports, ahead of Lions tour
Last Updated: 27/06/21 1:15pm
South Africa cancelled a planned training session on Sunday ahead of their series against the British and Irish Lions after three players returned positive Covid tests.
A statement from South Africa Rugby confirmed the players were found to be positive after being tested on arrival in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The entire squad have now entered into self-isolation "as a precaution", with SA Rugby saying a decision on further team activities will be made "shortly".
The Lions fly to Johannesburg from Edinburgh on Sunday night, with their opening tour match taking place in the city next Saturday.
SA Rugby said: "The Springboks cancelled Sunday's planned training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure when scheduled testing protocols returned three positive Covid-19 test results when the team assembled on Saturday.
"Three players tested positive for the virus following stringent real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedures on arrival at the team base.
"Team management immediately put the squad into self-isolation as a precaution until specialist medical advice is sought from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group (MAG).
"A decision on further team activities will be made shortly.
"SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken."
South Africa are due to play the first of two warm-up Tests against Georgia on Friday.