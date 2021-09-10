Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 pool fixtures: Toulouse begin defence in Cardiff; Wasps host Munster
European Cup 21/22 Round 1: Castres vs Harlequins, La Rochelle vs Glasgow, Clermont vs Ulster, Bordeaux vs Leicester, Northampton vs Racing 92, Ospreys vs Sale, Exeter vs Montpellier, Leinster vs Bath, Wasps vs Munster, Connacht vs Stade Francais, Bristol vs Scarlets, Cardiff vs Toulouse.
Last Updated: 10/09/21 5:30pm
Defending European Cup champions Toulouse will begin their 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup title defence in Cardiff, in a repeat of the inaugural 1996 final between the pair.
Toulouse, who secured an historic double of Heineken Champions Cup and Top 14 successes last season, will face Cardiff Rugby on the weekend of 10/11/12 December.
This repeat of the 1996 inaugural tournament final pitting the holders against Cardiff at the Arms Park in Pool B is one of a series of high-quality matches in the fixture schedules announced by tournament organisers EPCR.
The Heineken Champions Cup will once again be competed for by 24 elite clubs in two pools of 12 with eight representatives from each of Europe's leading professional leagues.
Last season's defeated finalists, La Rochelle, will open their campaign in Pool A against Glasgow Warriors at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.
Reigning Gallagher Premiership champions, Harlequins, kick off their quest for a first top-flight European title with a visit to Castres Olympique in Round 1, and three-time tournament winners, Leinster, start out at home against old rivals Bath.
Also on the opening weekend, previous champions meet in Coventry as Wasps host Munster, while Northampton host Racing 92 and Clermont welcome Ulster to France
Highlights of the back-to-back clashes in Rounds 2 and 3 on the weekends of 17/18/19 December and 14/15/16 January 2022 feature the Pool A matches between Sale Sharks and Clermont, and the meetings of Stade Francais and Bristol Bears in Pool B.
The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on 28 May 2022.
Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 1 fixtures:
- Castres Olympique vs Harlequins
- La Rochelle vs Glasgow Warriors
- Clermont Auvergne vs Ulster
- Bordeaux-Begles vs Leicester Tigers
- Northampton Saints vs Racing 92
- Ospreys vs Sale Sharks
- Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier
- Leinster vs Bath
- Wasps vs Munster
- Connacht vs Stade Francais
- Bristol Bears vs Scarlets
- Cardiff vs Toulouse
Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 2 fixtures:
- Toulouse vs Wasps
- Stade Francais vs Bristol Bears
- Montpellier vs Leinster
- Racing 92 vs Ospreys
- Ulster vs Northampton Saints
- Munster vs Castres
- Bath vs La Rochelle
- Glasgow Warriors vs Exeter Chiefs
- Scarlets vs Bordeaux-Begles
- Sale Sharks vs Clermont Auvergne
- Harlequins vs Cardiff
- Leicester Tigers vs Connacht
Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 3 fixtures:
- La Rochelle vs Bath
- Clermont Auvergne vs Sale Sharks
- Castres vs Munster
- Bordeaux-Begles vs Scarlets
- Connacht vs Leicester Tigers
- Ospreys vs Racing 92
- Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors
- Northampton Saints vs Ulster
- Leinster vs Montpellier
- Cardiff vs Harlequins
- Wasps vs Toulouse
- Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais
Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 4 fixtures:
- Racing 92 vs Northampton Saints
- Toulouse vs Cardiff
- Stade Francais vs Connacht
- Montpellier vs Exeter Chiefs
- Sale Sharks vs Ospreys
- Bath vs Leinster
- Glasgow Warriors vs La Rochelle
- Scarlets vs Bristol Bears
- Leicester Tigers vs Bordeaux-Begles
- Harlequins vs Castres
- Munster vs Wasps
- Ulster vs Clermont Auvergne