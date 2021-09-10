Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 pool fixtures: Toulouse begin defence in Cardiff; Wasps host Munster

Antoine Dupont and Toulouse will begin their European Cup title defence in Cardiff

Defending European Cup champions Toulouse will begin their 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup title defence in Cardiff, in a repeat of the inaugural 1996 final between the pair.

Toulouse, who secured an historic double of Heineken Champions Cup and Top 14 successes last season, will face Cardiff Rugby on the weekend of 10/11/12 December.

This repeat of the 1996 inaugural tournament final pitting the holders against Cardiff at the Arms Park in Pool B is one of a series of high-quality matches in the fixture schedules announced by tournament organisers EPCR.

The Heineken Champions Cup will once again be competed for by 24 elite clubs in two pools of 12 with eight representatives from each of Europe's leading professional leagues.

Last season's defeated finalists, La Rochelle, will open their campaign in Pool A against Glasgow Warriors at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

Reigning Gallagher Premiership champions, Harlequins, kick off their quest for a first top-flight European title with a visit to Castres Olympique in Round 1, and three-time tournament winners, Leinster, start out at home against old rivals Bath.

Also on the opening weekend, previous champions meet in Coventry as Wasps host Munster, while Northampton host Racing 92 and Clermont welcome Ulster to France

Highlights of the back-to-back clashes in Rounds 2 and 3 on the weekends of 17/18/19 December and 14/15/16 January 2022 feature the Pool A matches between Sale Sharks and Clermont, and the meetings of Stade Francais and Bristol Bears in Pool B.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on 28 May 2022.

Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 1 fixtures:

Castres Olympique vs Harlequins

La Rochelle vs Glasgow Warriors

Clermont Auvergne vs Ulster

Bordeaux-Begles vs Leicester Tigers

Northampton Saints vs Racing 92

Ospreys vs Sale Sharks

Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier

Leinster vs Bath

Wasps vs Munster

Connacht vs Stade Francais

Bristol Bears vs Scarlets

Cardiff vs Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 2 fixtures:

Toulouse vs Wasps

Stade Francais vs Bristol Bears

Montpellier vs Leinster

Racing 92 vs Ospreys

Ulster vs Northampton Saints

Munster vs Castres

Bath vs La Rochelle

Glasgow Warriors vs Exeter Chiefs

Scarlets vs Bordeaux-Begles

Sale Sharks vs Clermont Auvergne

Harlequins vs Cardiff

Leicester Tigers vs Connacht

Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 3 fixtures:

La Rochelle vs Bath

Clermont Auvergne vs Sale Sharks

Castres vs Munster

Bordeaux-Begles vs Scarlets

Connacht vs Leicester Tigers

Ospreys vs Racing 92

Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors

Northampton Saints vs Ulster

Leinster vs Montpellier

Cardiff vs Harlequins

Wasps vs Toulouse

Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais

Heineken Champions Cup 2021/22 Round 4 fixtures: