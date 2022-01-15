Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers through to last 16; Wasps beat champions Toulouse

Alfie Barbeary and Pieter Scholtz celebrate Wasps' win over Toulouse with 14 men

Leicester Tigers edged Connacht 29-28 and Wasps beat champions Toulouse 30-22 despite having Jacob Umaga sent off in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Pool A

Ospreys 10-25 Racing 92 (3.15pm)

Racing 92 qualified for the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup in a game played behind closed doors in Swansea.

It took some time for the French side to quell their spirited opponents but Ospreys' defeat leaves them pointless after three games, with their remaining fixture a difficult one at Sale.

➕ 𝗙𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗘𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 ! ❌



Magnifique deuxième mi temps de nos Racingmen qui leur permet d'arracher la victoire 😍



🦅10 - 25💙🤍#OSPvR92 #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/87SvCzwz3a — Racing 92 (@racing92) January 15, 2022

Their only try came from Keiran Williams, with Gareth Anscombe kicking a penalty and a conversion to give the Welsh side a 10-8 half-time lead.

But Racing 92 took charge in the second period, with Teddy Thomas and Virimi Vakatawa touching down, Antoine Gibert converting both and Finn Russell adding a penalty. Julian Imhoff's try and a Maxime Machenaud penalty had come in the

first half.

Still to come: Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors, La Rochelle vs Bath (both 5.30pm).

Pool B

Wasps 30-22 Toulouse (1pm)

Wasps overcame two controversial refereeing decisions including a red card shown to Jacob Umaga (his second in two matches) to beat holders Toulouse.

England prospect Alfie Barbeary crossed for the crucial try in the 69th minute as Lee Blackett's side defied the odds at the CBS Arena to keep alive their ambition of reaching the knockout phase.

Umaga was sent off six minutes before half-time for his challenge on scrum-half Martin Page Relo, with referee Chris Busby stating there was head-to-head contact and no mitigation.

😄 TOU GOOD!!!!!



🐝 30 - 22 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GKTgE6pJAl — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) January 15, 2022

However, Umaga was attempting to wrap his arms around Relo, who was already falling downwards because of a low tackle from Charlie Atkinson.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said about the sending off: "We'll look at ourselves. We've got to lower our height. It's difficult when people are changing direction but we've got to make sure we look at our height.

"As long as we lower our height we don't bring in the interpretation of the referee."

Connacht 28-29 Leicester Tigers (3.15pm)

Hosea Saumaki's last-minute try completed a memorable 19-point comeback from Leicester Tigers at the Sportsground.

This nine-try thriller ended in a chorus of boos from the home fans but replays showed replacement Saumaki did not have a foot in touch as he put Tigers through to the knockout rounds.

An early Leicester surge, which saw Joe Heyes and Kini Murimurivalu both touch down, was eclipsed when Connacht hit back to lead 14-10 at half-time.

Leicester Tigers' Hosea Saumaki scores the winning try late

Captain Jack Carty converted scores from Tiernan O'Halloran and Cian Prendergast, and Tom Reffell's early second-half yellow card was punished by seven-pointers from Kieran Marmion and O'Halloran for a 28-10 scoreline.

However, the Gallagher Premiership leaders rallied superbly, completing a pool double over the stunned westerners thanks to closing tries from Murimurivalu and the newly-introduced Charlie Clare and Saumaki.

Still to come: Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais (8pm).