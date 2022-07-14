Eddie Jones: England Test series decider vs Australia, live on Sky Sports, all about mindset for players

Eddie Jones has said England's Test series decider vs the Wallabies will come down to his players' mindset, while he explained the tactical reasons behind Danny Care starting over Jack van Poortvliet.

Care, Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam will start for England vs the Wallabies, live on Sky Sports, as Jones made three changes to the starting XV.

Chessum and Ludlam replace Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill, who were both ruled out due to concussion following the second Test. At lock, Chessum will be making his first start for England.

Care is the only change in the backs, as he replaces Van Poortvliet at scrum-half, despite the latter having been one of the most impressive performers in the second Test victory.

Jones says the decision is tactical, and partly based upon the appointment of referee Paul Williams.

"We've had a really good week," Jones told Sky Sports out in Australia. "We were pretty battered after the Brisbane Test, so we didn't train until Tuesday.

"But we had a good session on Tuesday, and an even better session on Wednesday.

"We've got a younger team again, but they're all up for the challenge, and some of our old players have come back, like the Vunipolas, Luke Cowan-Dickie, and Jonny Hill are coming back to their best, so it's a good team we've got in place and we're looking forward to the challenge of winning the series.

"It's a tactical decision [Care for Van Poortvliet]. We feel that JVP will handle the latter part of the game really well, and that's where the game's going to be won and lost.

"And the first part of the game with the New Zealand referee Paul Williams is probably going to be a lot of quick ruck ball, and that's where Danny (Care) is at his absolute best.

"So we're just trying to maximise the strengths of each of those two players.

"JVP was magnificent last week."

England's Jack van Poortlviet impressed hugely in second Test victory over Australia

On the introduction of Ludlam and Chessum in place of experience duo Itoje and Underhill, Jones said he held no concerns.

And more widely added it was the mindset of his players which would be critical to their chances of clinching Saturday's series.

"We've got to be even better. And it's all about the mindset of the players," Jones said.

"Physically we're really good, but the players have got to attune themselves to how important the start is.

"We're aiming to get that right with our boys.

"He [Ludlam] has energy. He works really hard on and off the ball, and he's also a very good communicator on the field, so whilst we'll miss Sam (Underhill) and Tom Curry, we won't lose anything with Lewis (Ludlam).

"Maro's been one of those guys that has been in nearly every Test team I've picked in the time I've been here.

"So we'll miss him but Chessum's a good young player, he's been training really well, he was part of the very successful Leicester team [2021/22 Premiership champions], and he'll enjoy the opportunity."

Every deciding Test is live on Sky Sports Action across the day on Saturday, as the Northern Hemisphere teams all aim to replicate the success they achieved last weekend.

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - coverage from 7.30am (8:05am kick-off)

in Wellington - coverage from 7.30am (8:05am kick-off) Australia vs England in Sydney - coverage from 10:15am (10:55am kick-off)

in Sydney - coverage from 10:15am (10:55am kick-off) South Africa vs Wales in Cape Town - coverage from 3.30pm (4.05pm kick-off)

in Cape Town - coverage from 3.30pm (4.05pm kick-off) Argentina vs Scotland in Santiago del Estero - coverage from 7.30pm (8.10pm kick-off)

