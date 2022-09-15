Worcester Warriors set Friday noon deadline by RFU to provide proof of funds or face suspension

Worcester Warriors have been given a deadline of Friday noon to provide evidence of funds

Worcester Warriors will be suspended from all competitions if they do not provide evidence of funds to safely host matches by midday on Friday, the RFU have said.

Worcester have debts of more than £25m, including £6m in unpaid tax and face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.

Players and staff have still not been fully paid for August amid grave concerns over September's payroll.

On Tuesday, co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham said they had agreed terms with an undisclosed buyer, but the deal has yet to be signed.

Worcester Warriors players and staff have pleaded for the club's owners to find a solution to its financial problems in a series of social media posts.

The Rugby Football Union on Thursday evening set a deadline of 12pm on Friday for Worcester to prove the funds are in place for them to be able to "safely hold matches".

The RFU also confirmed that "any suspension may be lifted once the club has more security of funding and is able to evidence its ability to hold matches safely."

Worcester opened their Premiership season with a 45-14 defeat at London Irish on Saturday and are due to host their first home game against Exeter on Sunday.

A statement said: "The RFU, PRL and DCMS has been seeking assurances from the Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals for several weeks.

"All parties are concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to hold matches safely for players and spectators, and for ongoing medical provision for players.

"In particular, the local authority have not yet provided the club a General Safety Certificate to allow matches to be played at Sixways Stadium.

"All parties must balance the needs of the club to have time to raise funds to safely hold matches, with the need for certainty for supporters, players and support staff of all teams for the matches due to be held at Sixways Stadium this weekend.

"The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be immediately suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if assurances as to the ability to safely hold matches at Sixways Stadium are not provided by 12 noon on 16 September. This includes evidence that the local authority has issued a General Safety Certificate, and written confirmation of medical provision."