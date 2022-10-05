Worcester Warriors players free to leave club after WRFC Players Ltd liquidation confirmed at High Court

Worcester Warriors players under contract can now depart the club, after WRFC Players Ltd was liquidated in the High Court

WRFC Players Ltd - the company which holds the contracts of Worcester Warriors' players and some staff - has been liquidated in the High Court, meaning players can now depart the club.

The winding-up petition heard on Wednesday concerned an unpaid tax bill of approximately £6m, and the result sees the contracts of Worcester's players immediately terminated.

Worcester now also expect to have their suspension from the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season and enforced relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU.

The club also fear that Premiership Rugby (PRL) may next buy the Warriors' P-share - at £9.8m - as one of England's elite 13 clubs, which would cut access to central funding.

Four Worcester players have already departed on loan in Ted Hill, Ollie Lawrence, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valeriy Morozov, all to Bath, with others now sure to follow them out of the door having become unemployed, joined by members of staff.

The club now fear their Premiership place, P-Share and central funding will all be next to go

Administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are talking to two consortiums, but any successful takeover will bring with it the urgent task of rebuilding the squad.

Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have become deeply unpopular figures among players, staff and fans for allowing the club to sink into such a precarious position.

The duo have also been mocked for appearing to blame the squad and supporters for the crisis that has engulfed Sixways in an extraordinary statement issued on Friday.

"Worcester in a very precarious position"; "The ball now passes to the RFU's court"

Sky Sports News reporter James Coles outside the Royal Courts of Justice...

"It leaves Worcester in a very, very precarious position, because after all, what is a rugby club without its players? And that rugby club is already suspended from the Premiership by the RFU until further notice.

"It decreases the chances [of a takeover] in one sense, because you are now buying a club without any players. But I imagine the two parties who the administrators are talking to would have been aware of the situation and the likely outcomes.

"What happens now is the ball passes to the RFU's court because Worcester are suspended from the Premiership, but they could now be expelled from the Premiership if the RFU decides to do so, and therefore Worcester would be relegated.

"Interestingly, the operating arm of Worcester, WRFC Trading Ltd, they are in administration and had their winding-up petition suspended, so that will be pushed back while the administrators try and find a buyer.

"They say they are talking to two consortiums as it stands, but that buyer will now most likely be buying a club in the Championship without any players."