England Six Nations squad update: Marcus Smith released as George Ford retained | Borthwick: He's still in contention

Marcus Smith has been released from Steve Borthwick's England Six Nations squad, with Owen Farrell and George Ford the two fly-halves retained.

Ford has yet to play for England under Borthwick due to injury, but was part of the Leicester Tigers side which clinched the Premiership title under the current England head coach last season.

Smith's release from the group that will prepare in Brighton during this fallow week to face France in Round 4 on Saturday, March 11, is the clearest indication yet that Borthwick will no longer implement a dual playmaking 10/12 axis with Smith and Farrell in the same side.

Indeed Smith, who will now return to club Harlequins, and Farrell began at fly-half and inside-centre respectively in England's Round 1 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham, but Farrell has started at 10 with centres Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade picked in midfield for the subsequent wins over Italy and Wales.

In the last two fixtures, Smith has been restricted to cameo appearances, and featured for just a single minute against Wales in Cardiff.

George Ford, who hasn't played for England since last year's Six Nations, has been retained in the squad after injury

Once the golden boy of English rugby under Eddie Jones, 24-year-old Smith now appears up against it to be involved in England's squad for their Round 4 Six Nations meeting with France.

Elsewhere, wing Jonny May has been recalled for the injured Max Malins (ankle), making the latter a doubt for the France contest, while the suspended Manu Tuilagi will train with England too.

Max Malins is a doubt for England's clash with France on March 11 due to an ankle injury

"This week we move our training camp to Brighton, as we meet up again after last weekend's win in Cardiff," Borthwick said on Tuesday.

"The performance against Wales was pleasing in a number of important respects. It was good to see the hard work the squad have put in on the training field reflected in a deserved and hard-won victory.

"Reduced fallow week squad numbers, injuries and our wish for some players to have valuable game time minutes with their clubs, means that the squad gathered in Brighton has a slightly different feel to it. We are very pleased to welcome back Jonny May.

"The players and coaches alike are looking forward to another three days of focused training, before the full squad meets back up back at Pennyhill Park on Sunday, in anticipation of our continued preparations for the remainder of what is proving to be a magnificent Six Nations tournament.".

England's 26-man training squad:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 12 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 46 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 75 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 65 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 17 caps), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 59 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 77 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 2 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 8 caps).



Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, 5 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 104 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 10 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 72 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 54 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps).

England head coach Steve Borthwick speaking to media on Tuesday...

"The inclusion [of Ford over Smith] is one where the decision is made on which players really benefit more from either being in training or game-time, and I decided that Marcus would benefit from game-time with his club this weekend and having that match sharpness.

"So that's why I decided that decision.

"I've picked a squad for a fallow week training camp. And I've made decisions for what every player needs, I'm not picking the squad for next week [vs France].

"We're not in Test week. We're in training camp week. I thought the best decision for Marcus was to get game-time. George played for his club at the weekend, and this is an opportunity for Marcus to go and play.

"He had very limited game-time because of the nature of the game [vs Wales] and the decision I made on Saturday, so I felt this was a step forward for him.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is taking his squad to Brighton for preparations during the fallow week

"There's an opportunity here for me to work with George over the next couple of days. I think from that perspective, we're really blessed in that we've got some fantastic fly-halves in this country.

"Owen and his ability to play 12 as well, Marcus Smith, George Ford. I was on the phone to Fin Smith yesterday as well, who is a brilliant young player. We're blessed with plenty of good options here.

"So on a weekly basis, it's making decisions on what is right for the player. I'm making those decisions.

"For some it's to go for game-time, for some it's to stay in training camp.

"We've got a number of players who offer a lot for England, and I want to build depth. You see that at fly-half and other areas of the team like back-row. Everybody can see the quality player he [Ford] he is.

"They've [England's fly-halves] got different skillsets and qualities."