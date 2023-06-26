England Rugby World Cup training squad: Beno Obano, Will Joseph released | Billy Vunipola has minor knee surgery

Loosehead prop Beno Obano is one of the latest players to be cut from England's Rugby World Cup training squad

Beno Obano and Will Joseph have been cut from Steve Borthwick's England Rugby World Cup training squad, which has yet to see Sale and Saracens players added.

The RFU confirmed a reduction in the squad from 38 to 36 players, with Bath loosehead Obano and London Irish centre Joseph the players to miss out.

It was also revealed Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola underwent a minor surgical procedure on his injured knee on Friday. The British and Irish Lions back-row will continue his rehabilitation, aiming to be available for Rugby World Cup selection in August.

Premiership finalists Saracens and Sale will have their players added to the training squad shortly, after their five-week rest period has elapsed at the end of this week.

Centre Will Joseph, who last week joined Harlequins, is also not listed in the updated 36-player squad

Second row Ollie Chessum (Leicester), hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), centre Ollie Lawrence (Bath) and hooker Jack Walker (Harlequins) remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, and scrum-halves Harry Randall (Bristol) and Ben Spencer (Bath) were previously dropped from the squad.

"I'm pleased with the progress that's been made over the last two weeks and we look forward to another productive training camp at the Lensbury," Borthwick said on Monday.

"There's still a long way to go until we are ready for a World Cup, but each day we take another step forward."

England head coach Steve Borthwick has not been able to name Saracens or Sale Sharks players in his squad as yet

Borthwick will announce his final World Cup training squad at the end of the month, with the final 33-player group for the tournament to be confirmed on August 7 after the first warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff.

The World Cup itself begins in September, with England kicking off their Pool D campaign against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, September 9.

England's updated 36-player RWC training squad:

Forwards (19): Jamie Blamire (Newcastle), Dan Cole (Leicester), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Ted Hill (Bath), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Zach Mercer (Montpellier), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), David Ribbans (Northampton), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs (17): Henry Arundell (London Irish), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Guy Porter (Leicester), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Anthony Watson (Leicester), Ben Youngs (Leicester).